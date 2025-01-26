MUGABE SECRET SON FIGHTS ON

A Harare man, who claims to be former president Robert Gabriel Mugabe's secret son, says he temporarily withdrew his High Court application where he is seeking a share of the late strongman’s estate after noticing some loopholes that could have weakened his case.

Tonderai Gabriel Mugabe appeared before High Court judge Justice Tawanda Chitapi last Friday where he withdrew his original application saying he needed to rectify certain issues that might disadvantage him.

He is suing Bona Mugabe, the executor of Mugabe’s estate.

Last Friday, his lawyers said they wanted a review of the decision of the master of the High Court who proceeded in sharing the property despite the existence of pending cases in the High Court.

Tonderai then said he would resubmit a stronger challenge this week. Standard