CHINESE NATIONAL CONNED OUT OF US$500K IN MINE DEAL

A Chinese national accused of swindling his business partner of nearly US$500,000 in a purported mining deal, has been granted bail of US$1,000.

Liu Guorong appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Tilda Mazhande and was remanded to March 10, pending further investigations into the matter.

Prosecutor Anesu Chirenje outlined the State’s case, alleging that the fraudulent scheme began on March 2, 2024, when the complainant, Wang Jinghai, was introduced to Liu by one Chen Neng Zhi during an investment seminar in China.

At the event, Liu reportedly promoted investment opportunities in Zimbabwe, presenting himself as well-connected to senior Government officials, which he claimed would facilitate the acquisition of mining claims in the country.

Relying on these representations, Wang directed his business partner, Li Muxin, who was already in Zimbabwe, to engage with Liu and explore potential mining opportunities.

Liu, along with an accomplice known only as Nyasha and a pegger allegedly affiliated with the Ministry of Mines, later took Li to inspect a mining claim identified as Gwayi River Mine in Hwange.

The site was described as having three shafts and significant copper deposits.

On May 28, 2024, Wang travelled to Zimbabwe to finalise the acquisition.

Liu and his accomplice reportedly escorted Wang and Li to the Gwayi River Mine, where they were shown pegs and coordinates purportedly marking the boundaries of the mining claim.

Convinced by what he saw, Wang authorised the transfer of funds, sending RMB 3,099,639 (approximately US$444,000) in multiple transactions to Liu’s Bank of China account.

The State alleges Liu acknowledged receipt of the money.

However, efforts to secure the necessary documentation for the claim were met with delays and excuses from Liu, who eventually became unreachable.

Suspicions arose, prompting Wang to revisit the mine site, where he discovered new developments, such as a security fence, that were unrelated to the mining claim he believed he had bought.

Realising he had been defrauded, Wang filed a police report, culminating in Liu’s arrest.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing. Herald