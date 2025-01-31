CHINESE NATIONAL CONNED OUT OF US$500K IN MINE DEAL

A Chinese national accused of swindling his business partner of nearly US$500,000 in a purported mining deal, has been granted bail of US$1,000.
Liu Guorong
appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Tilda Mazhande and was remanded to March
10, pending further investigations into the matter.
Prosecutor
Anesu Chirenje outlined the State’s case, alleging that the fraudulent scheme
began on March 2, 2024, when the complainant, Wang Jinghai, was introduced to
Liu by one Chen Neng Zhi during an investment seminar in China.
At the event,
Liu reportedly promoted investment opportunities in Zimbabwe, presenting
himself as well-connected to senior Government officials, which he claimed
would facilitate the acquisition of mining claims in the country.
Relying on
these representations, Wang directed his business partner, Li Muxin, who was
already in Zimbabwe, to engage with Liu and explore potential mining
opportunities.
Liu, along with
an accomplice known only as Nyasha and a pegger allegedly affiliated with the
Ministry of Mines, later took Li to inspect a mining claim identified as Gwayi
River Mine in Hwange.
The site was
described as having three shafts and significant copper deposits.
On May 28,
2024, Wang travelled to Zimbabwe to finalise the acquisition.
Liu and his
accomplice reportedly escorted Wang and Li to the Gwayi River Mine, where they
were shown pegs and coordinates purportedly marking the boundaries of the
mining claim.
Convinced by
what he saw, Wang authorised the transfer of funds, sending RMB 3,099,639
(approximately US$444,000) in multiple transactions to Liu’s Bank of China
account.
The State
alleges Liu acknowledged receipt of the money.
However,
efforts to secure the necessary documentation for the claim were met with
delays and excuses from Liu, who eventually became unreachable.
Suspicions
arose, prompting Wang to revisit the mine site, where he discovered new
developments, such as a security fence, that were unrelated to the mining claim
he believed he had bought.
Realising he
had been defrauded, Wang filed a police report, culminating in Liu’s arrest.
Investigations
into the matter are ongoing. Herald
