NRZ BOSS FORCED OUT

The General Manager of the National Railways of Zimbabwe, Ms Respina Zinyanduko, has left the company as part of changes meant to realign and restructure the NRZ business.
In a statement
yesterday, the NRZ board of directors said Mrs Ainah Dube-Kaguru has been
appointed acting general manager.
It said the
change was needed to “realign and restructure the NRZ business in line with the
expectations of the shareholder”.
“The board of
directors of the National Railways of Zimbabwe wishes to inform the public that
Ms Respina Zinyanduko has ceased to be the general manager of the NRZ with
effect from 31 January 2025.
“This has been
necessitated by the need to realign and restructure the NRZ business in line
with the expectations of the shareholder. The NRZ board, management and staff
thank Ms Zinyanduko for her service as general manager and wish her well in her
future endeavours,” said the statement.
Mrs
Dube-Kaguru’s appointment as acting general manager is effective until a
substantive general manager is appointed.
The NRZ is
currently undergoing recapitalisation, linked to broader efforts, which include
procuring rolling stock, that is the locomotives, wagons, and coaches needed
for operations.
It is also
rehabilitating and upgrading track infrastructure, signal and communication
equipment, electrical infrastructure, plant and equipment, and information
communication technology
.In recent
years, the NRZ has sought investment from numerous potential investors,
pitching various projects to modernise its services and operations and restore
the railways to being a major transporter of goods and passengers.
The NRZ is
among many State-owned enterprises that have relied on government bailouts due
to poor performance, despite their critical role in supporting the economy.
The Government
believes that revitalising the NRZ is crucial for the organisation to become
the dominant logistics player in the region by 2030. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment