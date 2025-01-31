NRZ BOSS FORCED OUT

The General Manager of the National Railways of Zimbabwe, Ms Respina Zinyanduko, has left the company as part of changes meant to realign and restructure the NRZ business.

In a statement yesterday, the NRZ board of directors said Mrs Ainah Dube-Kaguru has been appointed acting general manager.

It said the change was needed to “realign and restructure the NRZ business in line with the expectations of the shareholder”.

“The board of directors of the National Railways of Zimbabwe wishes to inform the public that Ms Respina Zinyanduko has ceased to be the general manager of the NRZ with effect from 31 January 2025.

“This has been necessitated by the need to realign and restructure the NRZ business in line with the expectations of the shareholder. The NRZ board, management and staff thank Ms Zinyanduko for her service as general manager and wish her well in her future endeavours,” said the statement.

Mrs Dube-Kaguru’s appointment as acting general manager is effective until a substantive general manager is appointed.

The NRZ is currently undergoing recapitalisation, linked to broader efforts, which include procuring rolling stock, that is the locomotives, wagons, and coaches needed for operations.

It is also rehabilitating and upgrading track infrastructure, signal and communication equipment, electrical infrastructure, plant and equipment, and information communication technology

.In recent years, the NRZ has sought investment from numerous potential investors, pitching various projects to modernise its services and operations and restore the railways to being a major transporter of goods and passengers.

The NRZ is among many State-owned enterprises that have relied on government bailouts due to poor performance, despite their critical role in supporting the economy.

The Government believes that revitalising the NRZ is crucial for the organisation to become the dominant logistics player in the region by 2030. Herald