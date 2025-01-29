BRIBE-SEEKING PROSECUTOR CHARGED

A public prosecutor stationed at Guruve Magistrates’ Court has appeared before the same court for extorting an accused person’s relative.

Yolanda Alufasi (32) was facing extortion charges when she appeared in court.

She was released on US$150 bail and was ordered to surrender her passport, reside at her given address, and report weekly to the Zimbabwe Republic Police Chiwaridzo.

The court heard that between January 19 and 27, 2025, Alufasi allegedly demanded US$200 from Chiedza Mutunami saying she could fast track the release of Innocent Mutunami’s docket from the police and facilitate his bail application.

Innocent was in remand prison on charges of motor vehicle theft and Chiedza is his sister.Herald