ZIMRA GOES AFTER SMUGGLERS

The Government has rolled out a nationwide operation to clamp down on smuggling through cross-border buses, and businesses illegally trading in contraband, to protect local industries and consumer welfare.

The operation, which began last week, is targeting entertainment spots and liquor vendors who sell illicit liquor and engage in unethical business practices, with the impounding of vehicles and confiscation of goods, including foodstuffs and alcohol, already underway.

In Bulawayo, inspections were intensified, resulting in temporary closures of some businesses. The Ministry of Industry and Commerce is leading the multi-agency operation, with the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra), the police, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) and the Consumer Protection Commission collaborating to eradicate rampant smuggling.

By undermining local industries, disrupting value chains and posing health and safety risks, officials say smuggling must be stopped.

Compliance is essential, with all goods declared at entry ports, as Zimra has reinforced in a statement.

“Failure to declare goods can lead to significant legal and financial consequences,” read the statement.

According to the statement, travellers may be required to present proof of their customs declaration at roadblocks conducted by authorities, which is part of a post-clearance audit process designed to ensure adherence to customs regulations.

Zimra said penalties for non-declaration can include fines, seizure of goods and in serious cases, imprisonment. Speaking during discussions on the 2025 National Budget, Finance, Economic Development, and Investment Promotion Minister, Professor Mthuli Ncube, underlined the gravity of the issue.

He said non-declaration of goods constitutes a criminal offence in Zimbabwe, encompassing items purchased abroad, personal belongings, and goods intended for commercial purposes.

“This national programme is targeting businesses engaging in practices such as using parallel market exchange rates and selling counterfeit, underweight, or unlabelled goods,” Prof Ncube stated.

He said smuggling considerably hampers local production initiatives, disrupts value chains and creates an uneven playing field between locally produced and smuggled foreign products, ultimately undermining Government revenue collection mechanisms.

Prof Ncube said smuggling poses a substantial threat to public health and safety, particularly concerning food items, medicines and alcohol that bypass necessary health and safety controls.

He said as part of the crackdown, 24-hour roadblocks will be mounted along major highways leading into major cities, with multi-agency teams inspecting vehicles suspected of transporting smuggled goods.

“Impromptu inspections will also be carried out at retail outlets across the nation, requiring shop owners to provide documentation proving the legality of their stock,” said Prof Ncube.

He said the operation would be intensified during the festive season when there is an increase in Zimbabweans returning home for Christmas from the diaspora, potentially increasing the volume of smuggled goods into the country.

“Government’s comprehensive approach aims to address the pervasive business malpractices that negatively impact consumer welfare and the overall economic landscape,” said Prof Ncube.

He urged compliance from business operators and travellers, saying adherence to customs regulations is critical for the health of the economy and the protection of consumers.

Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers (CZR) president, Dr Denford Mutashu, commended the operation, describing it as a necessary measure to protect consumers and local businesses.

“We are working with security services to make sure that sanity prevails. These smuggled goods are harmful to consumer health,” he said.

“As an association, we warn businesses that smuggling is an offence, they have to abide by the law. Any businesses found on the wrong side of the law must face the consequences.”

Dr Mutashu said smuggled goods such as electronics, detergents and foodstuff, among others, are negatively affecting the local industries.

“I must warn businesses that this operation is ongoing and it is not going to end anytime. This operation has managed to reach the whole country and we are happy with the progress so far,” he said. Herald