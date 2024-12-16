ZIMRA GOES AFTER SMUGGLERS

The Government has rolled out a nationwide operation to clamp down on smuggling through cross-border buses, and businesses illegally trading in contraband, to protect local industries and consumer welfare.
The operation, which began last week, is targeting
entertainment spots and liquor vendors who sell illicit liquor and engage in
unethical business practices, with the impounding of vehicles and confiscation
of goods, including foodstuffs and alcohol, already underway.
In Bulawayo, inspections were intensified, resulting in
temporary closures of some businesses. The Ministry of Industry and Commerce is
leading the multi-agency operation, with the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority
(Zimra), the police, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) and the Consumer
Protection Commission collaborating to eradicate rampant smuggling.
By undermining local industries, disrupting value chains
and posing health and safety risks, officials say smuggling must be stopped.
Compliance is essential, with all goods declared at entry
ports, as Zimra has reinforced in a statement.
“Failure to declare goods can lead to significant legal and
financial consequences,” read the statement.
According to the statement, travellers may be required to
present proof of their customs declaration at roadblocks conducted by
authorities, which is part of a post-clearance audit process designed to ensure
adherence to customs regulations.
Zimra said penalties for non-declaration can include fines,
seizure of goods and in serious cases, imprisonment. Speaking during
discussions on the 2025 National Budget, Finance, Economic Development, and
Investment Promotion Minister, Professor Mthuli Ncube, underlined the gravity
of the issue.
He said non-declaration of goods constitutes a criminal
offence in Zimbabwe, encompassing items purchased abroad, personal belongings,
and goods intended for commercial purposes.
“This national programme is targeting businesses engaging
in practices such as using parallel market exchange rates and selling
counterfeit, underweight, or unlabelled goods,” Prof Ncube stated.
He said smuggling considerably hampers local production
initiatives, disrupts value chains and creates an uneven playing field between
locally produced and smuggled foreign products, ultimately undermining
Government revenue collection mechanisms.
Prof Ncube said smuggling poses a substantial threat to
public health and safety, particularly concerning food items, medicines and
alcohol that bypass necessary health and safety controls.
He said as part of the crackdown, 24-hour roadblocks will
be mounted along major highways leading into major cities, with multi-agency
teams inspecting vehicles suspected of transporting smuggled goods.
“Impromptu inspections will also be carried out at retail
outlets across the nation, requiring shop owners to provide documentation
proving the legality of their stock,” said Prof Ncube.
He said the operation would be intensified during the
festive season when there is an increase in Zimbabweans returning home for
Christmas from the diaspora, potentially increasing the volume of smuggled
goods into the country.
“Government’s comprehensive approach aims to address the
pervasive business malpractices that negatively impact consumer welfare and the
overall economic landscape,” said Prof Ncube.
He urged compliance from business operators and travellers,
saying adherence to customs regulations is critical for the health of the
economy and the protection of consumers.
Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers (CZR) president, Dr
Denford Mutashu, commended the operation, describing it as a necessary measure
to protect consumers and local businesses.
“We are working with security services to make sure that
sanity prevails. These smuggled goods are harmful to consumer health,” he said.
“As an association, we warn businesses that smuggling is an
offence, they have to abide by the law. Any businesses found on the wrong side
of the law must face the consequences.”
Dr Mutashu said smuggled goods such as electronics,
detergents and foodstuff, among others, are negatively affecting the local
industries.
“I must warn businesses that this operation is ongoing and
it is not going to end anytime. This operation has managed to reach the whole
country and we are happy with the progress so far,” he said. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment