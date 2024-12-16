MBUYISENI NDLOZI BREAKS SILENCE

EFF former spokesperson Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has broken his silence on social media following the drama by his leader Julius Malema, who referred to him as a person driven by “egoism” and not a leader of the EFF.

Malema also said Ndlozi was not bigger than the EFF there they could tip-toe around him.

However, Ndlozi has completely ignored what the fiery Malema said about him and his existence in the EFF.

Ndlozi posted a short message on X showing appreciation and wishing the elected leadership well.

“Congratulations to the newly elected leadership. We wish them strength and wisdom. Remember the duty to always conduct ourselves honestly and honourably in dealing with the EFF and the broader public.

“May you lead us all with dignity! Asinamona, Asinanzondo, Phila Ngonaphakade EFF! “Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to everyone! I wish you all economic freedom in our lifetime!,” the post read.

Ndlozi had remained quiet even on social media since the departure of former deputy Floyd Shivambu, which landed him in hot water.

This is after it was known that he knew about Shivambu’s move to uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party led by former President Jacob Zuma but failed to tell Malema.

In one of the party briefings, Malema made it clear that he will trust betrayers in his circle.

This led to Ndlozi being barred from attending the EFF’s third National People’s Assembly (NPA) held in Soweto, Johannesburg over the weekend.

Not only was he barred from their elective conference, Ndlozi did not make the cut to the party's high-decision making committee, the Central Command Team (CCT).

In addition, Malema said anyone who was absent from their elective conference should not be considered a leader.

"Our leaders are here, you all know them, you nominated them for three hours. You cannot be leaving here and telling us about non-existing leaders," Malema said in his closing remarks on Sunday. IOL