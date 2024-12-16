ZANU PF ACTIVISTS CHARGED WITH HARASSMENT

Two Zanu-PF activists and informal traders, Lovemore Reketai also known as Dhingaka and Bernard Tsotsi appeared before provincial magistrate Arnold Maburo on charges of cyberbullying and harassment.

The two have been charged under Section 164B of Zimbabwe’s Cyber Security and Data Protection Act, which prohibits the use of electronic communication systems to bully or harass others.

According to court documents, the incident occurred on October 28, 2024.

Reketai and Tsotsi, who are members of a WhatsApp group titled “Gweru Vendors,” allegedly sent voice messages calling the 2023 Zanu-PF primaries parliamentary candidate for the Gweru urban constituency, Costain Mukanganike, a “thief” and telling other group members not to listen to him.

Mukanganike, the 51-year-old managing director of Cosfoam Projects, reportedly received voice notes from Pluckcedes Madhirize, another member of the group, who had recorded them.

He then reported the matter to the police.

Reketai and Tsotsi pleaded guilty to the charges when they appeared before magistrate Maburo and admitted to sending the voice notes in the Vendors WhatsApp group.

They told the court that they have “overwhelming evidence” that the complainant has “duped” them.

The duo was remanded to December 27 and released on free bail on the condition that they will not interfere with the state witnesses and continue residing at their residential addresses.