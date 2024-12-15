SA POLITICS WILL NEVER BE THE SAME, SAYS ZUMA

In a resounding address marking the first anniversary of the Umkhonto WeSizwe Party (MKP), former president and now leader of the MKP Jacob Zuma, represented by Dr. John Hlophe, urged South Africans to embrace a bold vision for a liberated and equitable future.

“On December 16, 2023, a new child was born, and South African politics have never been the same,” he proclaimed.

Speaking at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, a symbolic venue of struggle and resilience, Zuma emphasised the urgent need to rectify systemic inequalities rooted in colonial and apartheid legacies.

Zuma reflected on the MKP’s one-year journey, describing the party as a transformative force challenging the entrenched status quo.

Highlighting the party’s commitment to total liberation, he criticised the unfulfilled promises of 1994, pointing to persistent unemployment, inequality, and poverty.

Zuma lamented the collapse of South Africa’s economy under current policies, condemning austerity measures, rising living costs, and the erosion of African values.

“This is not just an economic crisis; it is a moral crisis,” he said, calling for a return to Ubuntu and the dismantling of exploitative capitalist structures.

Central to Zuma’s message was the issue of land redistribution, which he described as essential to achieving true freedom.

“Landlessness renders us free slaves, begging our white masters for crumbs,” he said.

He called for a rejection of the liberal constitution that he claimed protects the interests of land thieves over the dispossessed majority.

Zuma outlined the MKP’s objectives, emphasising the following:

Land restitution and equitable redistribution.

Radical economic transformation through state-led industrialisation.

Free, quality, decolonised education for all.

Empowerment of traditional leaders and military veterans.

Collaboration with African and global South institutions like BRICS.

Rooted in principles like Ubuntu, Pan-Africanism, and class consciousness, the MKP envisions a South Africa where governance aligns with the aspirations of its people.

Concluding with a call for unity, Zuma urged South Africans to join the MKP in fighting for a just and inclusive society.

“This historic gathering is not just a celebration — it is a clarion call for revolutionary change,” he declared, reaffirming the party’s commitment to reshaping South Africa’s future. IOL