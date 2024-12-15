SA POLITICS WILL NEVER BE THE SAME, SAYS ZUMA

In a resounding address marking the first anniversary of the Umkhonto WeSizwe Party (MKP), former president and now leader of the MKP Jacob Zuma, represented by Dr. John Hlophe, urged South Africans to embrace a bold vision for a liberated and equitable future.
“On December 16, 2023, a new child was born, and South
African politics have never been the same,” he proclaimed.
Speaking at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, a symbolic
venue of struggle and resilience, Zuma emphasised the urgent need to rectify
systemic inequalities rooted in colonial and apartheid legacies.
Zuma reflected on the MKP’s one-year journey, describing
the party as a transformative force challenging the entrenched status quo.
Highlighting the party’s commitment to total liberation, he
criticised the unfulfilled promises of 1994, pointing to persistent
unemployment, inequality, and poverty.
Zuma lamented the collapse of South Africa’s economy under
current policies, condemning austerity measures, rising living costs, and the
erosion of African values.
“This is not just an economic crisis; it is a moral
crisis,” he said, calling for a return to Ubuntu and the dismantling of
exploitative capitalist structures.
Central to Zuma’s message was the issue of land
redistribution, which he described as essential to achieving true freedom.
“Landlessness renders us free slaves, begging our white
masters for crumbs,” he said.
He called for a rejection of the liberal constitution that
he claimed protects the interests of land thieves over the dispossessed
majority.
Zuma outlined the MKP’s objectives, emphasising the
following:
Land restitution
and equitable redistribution.
Radical economic
transformation through state-led industrialisation.
Free, quality,
decolonised education for all.
Empowerment of
traditional leaders and military veterans.
Collaboration
with African and global South institutions like BRICS.
Rooted in principles like Ubuntu, Pan-Africanism, and class
consciousness, the MKP envisions a South Africa where governance aligns with
the aspirations of its people.
Concluding with a call for unity, Zuma urged South Africans
to join the MKP in fighting for a just and inclusive society.
“This historic gathering is not just a celebration — it is
a clarion call for revolutionary change,” he declared, reaffirming the party’s
commitment to reshaping South Africa’s future. IOL
