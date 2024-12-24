XMAS : BUS FARES HIKED



Zimbabweans looking to travel for the festive holidays were yesterday infuriated after most transport operators hiked fares by more than 50% as they capitalised on increased demand.

The Christmas season comes at a time when the economy is continuing to tank, with the local currency trading between ZiG35 and ZiG40 to the US dollar on the parallel market.

Bus operators hiked fees to maximise on profit this festive season, piling pressure on the already impoverished Zimbabweans.

At Mbare Musika bus terminus, a trip to Marondera was doubled to US$6 from US$3.

A trip to Mutare had jumped to US$20 from US$10 while a trip to Chiredzi was doubled to US$25.

Commuters travelling from Harare to Gweru forked out US$15 instead of the usual US$10.

“I am appalled by the drastic increase in transport fares. Just recently, I was paying US$4 to travel to Marondera from Mbare, but now it's US$6,” said frustrated traveller Mirriam Makamba.

In separate interviews conducted by NewsDay at Mbare Musika bus terminus, commuters complained of high fares which forced some to reconsider their festive season plans since they could not afford the hiked bus fares.

“I wanted to go to Masvingo with my family for the festive holidays but the prices are just absurd,” a disappointed commuter said.

NewsDay observed that most of the people who were at the Mbare Musika rank were accompanying their loved ones with a few of them being part of the journey.

Passenger Association of Zimbabwe president Tafadzwa Goliath said fares were increased due to high demand.

“However, not all operators have made changes. Before planning a trip, commuters should kindly confirm fares with their preferred transport operator to avoid any surprises,” he said.

This festive season comes at a time when the economy is underperforming with the local currency, the Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG), flattering to deceive.

ZiG debuted at an exchange rate of US$1:ZiG13,6 on April 8. It was trading at ZiG25,7639 per dollar on Friday. This means that the ZiG has depreciated by 47% since April 8, that is, it has lost nearly half of its value. Such a sharp depreciation has been felt in prices as they head northwards at a time when salaries are stagnant.

NewsDay observed a spike in the prices of basic goods at the onset of the festive season.

Mbare resident Allan Govera expressed frustration over the steep increase in prices of basic commodities such as sugar, cooking oil and rice in local currency.

“I don't even know what to do because l have been paid my salary in ZiG. Now the prices of foodstuffs have been hiked, meaning my money is now not enough to purchase food for my family," Govera said. Newsday