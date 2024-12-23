PAROLE SYSTEM FOR ZIMBABWE

The Government is undertaking a comprehensive review of existing policies and regulations to facilitate the effective implementation of the parole system and establish community correctional centres.

The Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, in partnership with the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS), are working to implement the system that is outlined in the new Prisons and Correctional Service Act.

President Mnangagwa recently reassured the ZPCS of continued Government support to enable the organisation to fulfil its constitutional mandate while officiating at a pass-out parade of correctional officers at Ntabazinduna Training School.

The parole system initiative underscores Zimbabwe’s commitment to transforming its prison system from one of punishment to one focused on rehabilitation and reintegration.

Parole is the conditional release of prisoners before they complete their sentences. The new Act has provision for the establishment of the State Parole Board and sets conditions for early release from prison.

The system needs ways of measuring how each prisoner considered for parole would have met the required conditions.

An inmate can be released through a decision made by the President, the State Parole Board, the Commissioner General of Prisons, or the Minister responsible for Prisons and Correctional Services.

The State Parole Board is authorised to release inmates on day parole.

Some of the considerations for granting parole include whether an inmate has displayed meritorious conduct, self-discipline, responsibility and was industrious while in prison.

Persons to be released early must not present undue risk to society when on parole, and their release must contribute to the rehabilitation and reintegration of the inmates into society as law-abiding citizens.

In his address at the combined 154th and 155th recruit correctional officers’ courses pass-out parade held at ZPCS Ntabazinduna Training School recently, Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi said that in liaison with ZPCS, the ministry is reviewing policies and regulations in line with the provisions of the new Act.

“This will positively see the effective implementation of the parole system and establishment of community correctional centres, among other aspects. These programmes are crucial in advancing the reintegration process and also assisting in reducing overcrowding in correctional facilities,” he said.

Minister Ziyambi added that ZPCS is leaving nothing to chance to address challenges faced by inmates and ex-inmates in their passage to reintegration into society.

He said ZPCS has initiated a bid to facilitate the establishment of a foundation aimed at addressing these challenges.

“Through stakeholder involvement, the foundation will provide support programmes and mobilise resources necessary for the successful implementation of reintegration initiatives. As a Ministry, we are fully behind this ingenuity and will ensure that the vision becomes a reality.”

He noted that it was also vital to make concerted efforts and continue fostering regional collaboration among neighbouring correctional services to holistically enhance successful reintegration.

“I, therefore, urge all correctional services in Africa to fully use the African Correctional Services Association in order to propel exchange programmes for mutual benefit towards successful reintegration. It is our belief that African problems should be solved by African solutions.”

Speaking at the same ceremony, ZPCS Commissioner-General Moses Chihobvu said the enactment of the new Act had empowered ZPCS to bolster its efforts in the rehabilitation and reintegration of inmates.

By focusing on rehabilitation over punishment, the new legislation aims to strengthen the furnishing of former inmates with the requisite skills and support for successful re-entry to society after serving their sentences, he said.

“Reintegration is crucial not only for the personal growth of released inmates but also for enhancing public safety and reducing recidivism rates. When ex-offenders are provided with access to education, employment opportunities, and social services, they are more likely to become contributing members of society.”

He noted that the holistic approach fosters a sense of belonging and encourages positive citizenship, ultimately strengthening the fabric of the nation.

He said through effective reintegration efforts, ZPCS sought to transform lives and promote a more inclusive and resilient society. Herald