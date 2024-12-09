WHY ED MUST STAY ON : MASHWEST

The Zanu PF Mashonaland West Provincial Coordinating Committee (PCC) has urged President Mnangagwa to remain in power until 2030, to realise his vision.

This emerged at a Zanu PF meeting held on Saturday in Chinhoyi.

The gathering was the first since the party’s National People’s Conference in Bulawayo in October and served to endorse resolutions.

Zanu PF Politburo member and Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, Cde Ziyambi Ziyambi, addressed attendees, underscoring the importance of unity and discipline within the party.

Cde Ziyambi dismissed claims of factionalism circulating on social media, saying: “There is no bad blood between President Mnangagwa and his deputy, Cde Constantino Chiwenga. The Vice President has remained loyal to President Mnangagwa.”

He added that the ED 2030 slogan, which encourages President Mnangagwa to see through Vision 2030, should be embraced without fear.

“Zanu PF has one centre of power, and party members should always be loyal to the sitting leader,” Cde Ziyambi said.

He also provided updates on the Government’s ongoing distribution of agricultural inputs and food, stressing the need for a collaborative approach.

“Government is moving forward with food and inputs distribution, but the fact is Government cannot do it alone. We need to embrace a whole-of-society approach so that we address pressing issues and avoid cheap politics while our people are suffering.”

ZanuPF provincial chairperson Cde Mary Mliswa-Chikoka echoed the same sentiments, warning against divisive behaviour fostered by social media.

“One of the purposes of this meeting was to inform the party leadership of the resolutions passed in Bulawayo. As a province, we stand guided by what was passed by the people, as such our party members should abide by our constitution.

“We should remain united and avoid divisive tendencies being pushed in the guise of enjoying social media freedoms.”

The meeting also underscored the importance of attending party gatherings, with members being cautioned against repeated absenteeism.

The PCC meeting was attended by senior party figures, including central committee members, war veterans, and legislators. Herald