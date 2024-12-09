VENDOR RAPED AS SHE CHASES DEBT

A 26-year-old Harare man has appeared in court on allegations of raping a vendor who had visited his office to collect a debt.

Ignatius Chindudzi was facing rape charges when he appeared before Harare magistrate, Mrs Marehwanazvo Gofa.

It is the State’s case that sometime in October, the complainant went to Chindudzi’s office in Harare’s CBD to collect her money.

When she arrived, Chindudzi was alone and when she asked for her money, he asked her why she had turned down his love proposal.

Chindudzi allegedly stood up, locked the door, took a blanket and spread it on the floor.

He instructed her to lie on the blanket, but she refused. Chindudzi then pushed the woman to the ground and raped her.

After the act, Chindudzi told his victim that he was coming back and went away. The complainant waited for almost an hour but the accused did not show up.

She then left the building and went home.

After a few days, she discovered that she had contracted a sexually transmitted infection and disclosed the ordeal to her cousin who confronted Chindudzi over the issue.

The complainant’s cousin then filed a police report, leading to Chindudzi’s arrest. Herald