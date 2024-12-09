831 GREEN BOMBERS GRADUATE



A HISTORIC milestone was reached as 831 young Zimbabweans graduated from the Dadaya National Youth Service training centre in Zvishavane. This marked the first graduation ceremony of the rebranded Youth Service in Zimbabwe.

The initial National Youth Service programme was established in 2001 in line with the Nziramasanga Commission Report of 1999, which recommended youth civic education training.

Over 83 000 youths participated in the programme before it was discontinued due to financial constraints. The programme aims to develop patriotic, disciplined, resilient, and responsible youth equipped with relevant skills for nation-building.

The Minister of Youth Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training, Tino Machakaire, addressed the gathering, highlighting the achievements of the 831 graduands, comprising 140 females and 691 males. He said the Vumba and Dadaya Intakes of 2024 are the first training intakes conducted under the rebranded Youth Service in Zimbabwe programme, adding that a total of 1 082 youths have been trained at the two institutions this year.

“The launching of the Youth Service in Zimbabwe programme by President Mnangagwa on May 24 at Nhakiwa Vocational Training Centre in Mashonaland East Province enabled the recruitment of trainees at Dadaya and Vumba Training Centres,” he said.

Minister Machakaire stated that the programme is an important component of youth development and empowerment in Zimbabwe. He emphasised its role in developing patriotic, disciplined, responsible, and resilient youth equipped with relevant skills to enable them to meaningfully participate in nation-building.

“Young people are full of energy, motivation, and new ideas, which are critical for national development. They, however, require guidance and direction to channel their energy towards taking the country on a progressive path. In re-introducing the Youth Service in Zimbabwe programme, His Excellency the President has acknowledged the potential of the youth as catalysts for social change and national building,” said Minister Machakaire.

The Youth Service in Zimbabwe, he said, has an expansive curriculum covering a wide range of areas. The trainees underwent national orientation training, learning about Zimbabwe’s history, liberation legacy, and civic education.

“They also learnt environmental management, personal and community health practices, entrepreneurship and livelihood practices. The curriculum also covered disaster management, drug and substance abuse, physical education, as well as basic information and communication technology skills,” said Minister Machakaire.

He said that there are currently three training centres in Manicaland, Midlands, and Matabeleland South, with plans to expand into the remaining seven. The Minister said the existing centres are undergoing refurbishment, and land has been secured for construction in new locations with the aim to train more youth in the next five years.

“With the current scourge of drug and substance abuse in Zimbabwe, Youth Service in Zimbabwe training will play a significant role in educating young people about the consequences of substance abuse. To this end, I am reliably informed that virtually all Dadaya trainees who were abusing drugs before enrolling at this institution have fully recovered,” he said.

Minister Machakaire noted that the intake conducted a careers’ day that culminated in some of the trainees being absorbed by various government departments.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police and Zimbabwe National Army absorbed four youths each, Zvishavane Town Council took in 10, Zimpapers one, and the Public Service Commission one. This is in line with the Cabinet directive which requires that holders of the Youth Service in Zimbabwe certificate be given priority in admission into all State and higher education institutions and appointment into the public service and State enterprises,” he said.

To increase enrolments, the Ministry intends to conduct training at two more centres next year, namely Guyu Training Centre in Gwanda, Matabeleland South, and Igava Training Centre in Marondera, Mashonaland East. Chronicle