831 GREEN BOMBERS GRADUATE

A HISTORIC milestone was reached as 831 young Zimbabweans graduated from the Dadaya National Youth Service training centre in Zvishavane. This marked the first graduation ceremony of the rebranded Youth Service in Zimbabwe.
The initial National Youth Service programme was
established in 2001 in line with the Nziramasanga Commission Report of 1999,
which recommended youth civic education training.
Over 83 000 youths participated in the programme before it
was discontinued due to financial constraints. The programme aims to develop
patriotic, disciplined, resilient, and responsible youth equipped with relevant
skills for nation-building.
The Minister of Youth Empowerment, Development and
Vocational Training, Tino Machakaire, addressed the gathering, highlighting the
achievements of the 831 graduands, comprising 140 females and 691 males. He
said the Vumba and Dadaya Intakes of 2024 are the first training intakes
conducted under the rebranded Youth Service in Zimbabwe programme, adding that
a total of 1 082 youths have been trained at the two institutions this year.
“The launching of the Youth Service in Zimbabwe programme
by President Mnangagwa on May 24 at Nhakiwa Vocational Training Centre in
Mashonaland East Province enabled the recruitment of trainees at Dadaya and
Vumba Training Centres,” he said.
Minister Machakaire stated that the programme is an
important component of youth development and empowerment in Zimbabwe. He
emphasised its role in developing patriotic, disciplined, responsible, and
resilient youth equipped with relevant skills to enable them to meaningfully
participate in nation-building.
“Young people are full of energy, motivation, and new
ideas, which are critical for national development. They, however, require
guidance and direction to channel their energy towards taking the country on a
progressive path. In re-introducing the Youth Service in Zimbabwe programme,
His Excellency the President has acknowledged the potential of the youth as
catalysts for social change and national building,” said Minister Machakaire.
The Youth Service in Zimbabwe, he said, has an expansive
curriculum covering a wide range of areas. The trainees underwent national
orientation training, learning about Zimbabwe’s history, liberation legacy, and
civic education.
“They also learnt environmental management, personal and
community health practices, entrepreneurship and livelihood practices. The
curriculum also covered disaster management, drug and substance abuse, physical
education, as well as basic information and communication technology skills,”
said Minister Machakaire.
He said that there are currently three training centres in
Manicaland, Midlands, and Matabeleland South, with plans to expand into the
remaining seven. The Minister said the existing centres are undergoing
refurbishment, and land has been secured for construction in new locations with
the aim to train more youth in the next five years.
“With the current scourge of drug and substance abuse in
Zimbabwe, Youth Service in Zimbabwe training will play a significant role in
educating young people about the consequences of substance abuse. To this end,
I am reliably informed that virtually all Dadaya trainees who were abusing
drugs before enrolling at this institution have fully recovered,” he said.
Minister Machakaire noted that the intake conducted a
careers’ day that culminated in some of the trainees being absorbed by various
government departments.
“The Zimbabwe Republic Police and Zimbabwe National Army
absorbed four youths each, Zvishavane Town Council took in 10, Zimpapers one,
and the Public Service Commission one. This is in line with the Cabinet
directive which requires that holders of the Youth Service in Zimbabwe
certificate be given priority in admission into all State and higher education
institutions and appointment into the public service and State enterprises,” he
said.
To increase enrolments, the Ministry intends to conduct
training at two more centres next year, namely Guyu Training Centre in Gwanda,
Matabeleland South, and Igava Training Centre in Marondera, Mashonaland East.
