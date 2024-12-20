STEPMOTHER CHARGED WITH MURDER

The stepmother-from-hell, who assaulted her husband’s daughter in a savage attack that led to her death, has been remanded in custody to next year pending finalisation of investigations.

Memory Moyana, 20, of Chizhanje, Mabvuku, appeared in court yesterday, charged with murder. She showed no emotions and was with her toddler, who is less than a year old, and went into custody with her.

Prosecutor Takudzwa Jambawo alleged that on Monday, at around 2pm, Moyana assaulted her step daughter in her room.

An informant, Lorrein Makore, heard the child crying.

A few minutes later, the child came out of the house and Makore saw bruises on her chest and on the mouth.

At around 3pm, the same day, the girl came out of the toilet with soiled clothes and begged for tissues.

Moyana gave her the tissues and she went on to flush the toilet on her behalf.

The two then entered their room and Moyana pushed the child against the wall, accusing her of spoiling herself.

After some time, Moyana was seen by the informant carrying the child who was now unconscious.

Moyana’s husband took the child to a self-styled prophet who declared her dead and they took the body to Nyazura.

Police barred the couple from burying the child until investigations into claims that Moyana had beaten her to death were completed.

Moyana was subsequently arrested. H Metro