STEPMOTHER CHARGED WITH MURDER

The stepmother-from-hell, who assaulted her husband’s daughter in a savage attack that led to her death, has been remanded in custody to next year pending finalisation of investigations.
Memory Moyana, 20, of Chizhanje, Mabvuku, appeared in court
yesterday, charged with murder. She showed no emotions and was with her
toddler, who is less than a year old, and went into custody with her.
Prosecutor Takudzwa Jambawo alleged that on Monday, at
around 2pm, Moyana assaulted her step daughter in her room.
An informant, Lorrein Makore, heard the child crying.
A few minutes later, the child came out of the house and
Makore saw bruises on her chest and on the mouth.
At around 3pm, the
same day, the girl came out of the toilet with soiled clothes and begged for
tissues.
Moyana gave her the tissues and she went on to flush the
toilet on her behalf.
The two then entered their room and Moyana pushed the child
against the wall, accusing her of spoiling herself.
After some time, Moyana was seen by the informant carrying
the child who was now unconscious.
Moyana’s husband took the child to a self-styled prophet
who declared her dead and they took the body to Nyazura.
Police barred the couple from burying the child until
investigations into claims that Moyana had beaten her to death were completed.
Moyana was subsequently arrested. H Metro
