SADC CHAIR : WE WILL TELL OUR OWN STORY



President Mnangagwa has assured the SADC Secretariat of his unwavering support during his tenure as Chairperson of the regional bloc.

The President also reaffirmed Zimbabwe’s commitment to working with all Heads of State in the regional bloc and the Secretariat towards the operationalisation of this year’s theme, “Promoting Innovation to Unlock Opportunities for Sustainable Economic Growth and Development towards an Industrialised SADC”.

In his address to the SADC Secretariat staff yesterday, President Mnangagwa said the region’s objective of deepening its integration agenda, as well as accelerating the quest towards a middle to high income region, remained a top priority.

The President was on his maiden visit to the SADC Secretariat Headquarters after assuming Chairmanship of the regional bloc at the 44th SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government held in Harare in August.

“Zimbabwe stands ready to work with fellow Heads of State and Government, the Secretariat, and other relevant stakeholders to operationalise this timely theme.

“I once again assure you that my door is open for continuous engagement as we promote deeper integration and sustainable development for the benefit of the peoples of the region.

“I count on your invaluable support as I execute the mandate bestowed upon me by the SADC Heads of State and Government,” he said.

SADC’s approach, said President Mnangagwa, must always be driven by the region’s collective desire to leave no one and no place behind.

President Mnangagwa appraised the gathering on Zimbabwe’s efforts in preserving the region’s heritage saying, “our story will not be accurate if we leave others to tell it on our behalf”.

“We remain committed to do our part towards the protection and preservation of the rich heritage, culture, and liberation history of our region.

“To this end, the construction of the SADC Liberation Square in Harare, which houses the Museum of African Liberation, is progressing well.

“I am aware of similar efforts in other SADC countries. It is the duty of the respective countries of SADC and our peoples as a whole to promote and take pride in our heritage for both present and future generations,” said the President. Herald