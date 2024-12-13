MBUYISENI SKIPS EEF CONFERENCE

EFF senior member and former spokesperson Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi is nowhere to be found at the party’s third national people’s assembly, but party secretary-general Marshall Dlamini said they cannot pin an entire conference around his presence.

This is despite the EFF dismissing claims that Ndlozi was barred from attending the elective conference.

Ndlozi was not seen at the UJ Soweto campus on Thursday when delegates were registering to vote for the new leadership of the party. He has also been silent on organisational affairs.

The EFF is currently holding its conference at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Soweto, Johannesburg.

Speaking to the media before the official opening of the ongoing elective conference, Dlamini said no-one was bigger than the organisation, adding that the conference cannot be reduced to an individual.

“We are not going to reduce a conference to an individual. We are at the third NPA and this is going to prove that no one is bigger than the NPA.

“This is an organisation of the members and I am not going to entertain any names. I have 2,500 delegates and that's it,” he said.

He maintained that no one was bigger than the EFF.

Although the masses want his presence, it is unclear whether Ndlozi will attend the conference.

EFF leader Julius Malema recently dismissed allegations as “shebeen gossip” and said only the leadership can announce such.

Meanwhile, Ndlozi was also criticised by his comrades for his silence when the party was attacked in his name.

EFF MP SInawo Thambo took to X to voice his frustrations over Ndlozi's silence.

"Our organisation cannot be dragged through the mud daily in your name and you keep quiet as if you have no capacity to talk.

"Silence at times becomes complicity. I love him too, but I love the EFF more," he said. IOL