SA WOMAN BLOCKED FROM LEAVING UAE OVER BANK LOAN

Bongile Ntombela, a South African woman stuck in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) due to a loan that she took, is pleading for help to pay off the loan so that she can return home.
Ntombela made a video which she posted on TikTok explaining
how she found herself in a precarious position.
According to Ntombela, she has been living and working in
the UAE for six years and lost her job earlier this year.
"The company I worked for told me to resign or get
fired, my ego could not take the word fired and I decided I would resign. They
allowed me to stay on their residence visa while I was looking for another job
unfortunately, I couldn't find a job," she said.
She said her residence visa was subsequently cancelled, and
a travel ban was imposed by the bank as she was unable to continue with her
loan payments.
Ntombela said she was about to complete her loan in April.
"We all make decisions thinking it's the right
decision at the time and I take full accountability that I couldn't make better
decisions this year...I need help," she said.
Ntombela said she has now found a job in South Africa, but
can't leave the UAE until she pays off the loan.
She said she owes the bank 25,000 dirhams which is
R124,681.12.
Ntombela said she tried to come to an agreement with the
bank, but they refused. IOL
