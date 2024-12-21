CHIEF DEMANDS US$30 FOR GRAVES UNVEILING

Unrelenting Chief Chitsa (born Nyika Chibvongodze) of Gutu continues with illegal activities in his area demanding US$10 per grave for stone unveiling.

The latest to be struck is the Maredza family in Village Chitupa near Firomumwe School who were told to pay US$30 for three graves that were to be unveiled today.

A family member, Maggie Maredza refused to comment on the matter for fear that her family would be victimised.

“Who told you about that? Please don’t drag me into that because you will expose my family. Where are we going to stay if we are evicted out of our home?” protested Maggie.

One of Chief Chitsa’s aides, Phineas Mutandiro confirmed that he needed to collect US$30 from the family for the Chief. He however, said the family will not be forced to part with their money. He also said that a family can negotiate for lower fees.

The Mirror is told that after a meeting with Mutandiro, the Maredza family pleaded for a payment plan as they cannot raise the money at once because of the debilitating drought affecting the area which is in Agricultural region 5.

Chief Chitsa accused The Mirror of always writing negative stories about him. He said that he would not speak to the newspaper in future and professed ignorance about the US$30 issue.

“I am not aware of what you are talking about. I no longer want to talk to anyone from your organisation, you always cover me negatively. Leave me in peace, I am sick and tired of your bad publicity about me,” said Chief Chitsa.

Recently the chief’s council wrote a letter against Chitsa’s abuse of villagers. A senior lawyer in Masvingo said villagers must report the chief to court.