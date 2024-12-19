RUSTLERS BUSTED AFTER SELLING 11 CATTLE TO CSC

A decision to sell 11 stolen cattle to the Cold Storage Company (CSC) proved to be a poor one for suspected cattle rustlers after alert officials and police at the abattoir noticed that the documents presented by the three men were fake.

The suspects have pending cases of stock theft in the courts. They were arrested on Tuesday with a truck laden with 10 cows and an ox at the CSC depot in Bulawayo trying to sell the livestock suspected to have been stolen from neighbouring Botswana as the animals did not bear local cattle brand marks.

Police identified the suspects as Trust Mpofu (37) of Nkulumane suburb, Prince Dube (40) of John West village under Chief Marupi and 31-year-old Mthuthukisi Msizi of Pumula North suburb.

A CSC official briefed Chronicle yesterday morning on how an alert police officer who is stationed at the abattoir noticed that the documents presented by the trio were missing a vital stamp from the police station where they claimed the animals had been cleared for transportation to Bulawayo, where they would be ultimately sold to any abattoir in the city.

The alert police officer then contacted her counterparts from the Anti-Stock Unit who arrested the three suspects on stock theft charges.

Mpofu, Dube and Msizi were detained at Donnington Police Station while police continued with investigations. The truck used to ferry the cattle was impounded and is being held at the same police station.

CSC’s operations and production co-ordinator Mr Beit Tonderai Rinashe said the abattoir has a foolproof system that is designed to prevent stolen cattle from being sold or slaughtered at the facility.

“We believe the cattle were stolen from Botswana and the suspects tried selling them here but CSC has systems in place that scrutinise documents such as movement permits and police clearance certificates.

“We work hand in hand with the police and in this particular case an officer from ZRP noticed that the suspects were using a doctored document and we immediately called the Anti-Stock Theft Unit,” said Mr Rinashe.

After doing their due diligence, the Anti-Stock Theft Unit was satisfied that the cattle were stolen and arrested the suspects.

“CSC would like to assure farmers that stolen cattle will not be slaughtered here as we cross-check all the necessary documents to make sure that the animals have been cleared by the relevant authorities,” he said.

One of the beasts died on arrival and the meat was donated to a wildlife sanctuary.

“Initially there were 12 cattle but one died on arrival at CSC. We slaughtered it and donated the meat to the Chipangali Wildlife Orphanage where the meat will be fed to crocodiles,” he said.

The suspects yesterday afternoon appeared before Bulawayo provincial magistrate Mrs Nomagugu Maphosa. Ms Dorcas Maphosa prosecuted.

They were remanded in custody until 24 December for bail ruling. Ms Maphosa told the court that on 17 December at CSC, the trio was found with the cattle, which they failed to account for.

“The State has overwhelming evidence against the accused persons in that they were found with cattle that do not belong to them,” she said.

In opposing bail, Ms Maphosa told the court that the trio has pending cases related to stock theft.

“The State prays for the accused persons to be remanded in custody.” Chronicle