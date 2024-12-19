WAR VETS KIDS FEES UNPAID SINCE SEPTEMBER : PARLY

The Ministry of Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Affairs is grappling with a financial crisis after the Treasury withheld critical funds since September 2024, leaving medical bills unpaid and school fees for dependents in arrears.

Chairperson of the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Defence, Home Affairs, Veterans of the Liberation Struggle, and Security, Albert Nguluvhe, revealed these challenges in the 2025 post-budget analysis report.

He highlighted that the Ministry owes ZWG10 250 000 to medical service providers, with outstanding surgeries totalling ZWG6 518 811. Annual costs for dialysis and chemotherapy have reached ZWG11 175 105 and ZWG3 026 591, respectively, compounding the financial strain.

“These figures underline the significant shortfalls faced by the Ministry, which now struggles to meet the health and education needs of veterans and their dependents,” said Nguluvhe.

The Ministry’s 2025 budget allocation for medical benefits is ZWG121 840 000—only 40% of the ZWG312 830 000 required to address veterans’ healthcare demands. These funds are expected to run out by May 2025.

“This allocation is inadequate, especially considering that most veterans are over 63 years old and require robust health services for age-related complications,” Nguluvhe noted.

The Ministry is also failing to meet its commitments to educational benefits for veterans’ children. The 2025 budget allocates ZWG137 223 000 for educational assistance, far below the ideal ZWG315 255 000 required.

Of the total allocation, ZWG110 976 466.16 will go toward settling 2024 arrears, leaving only ZWG26 255 533.84—barely enough to cover the first term of 2025.

“The Ministry needs ZWG218 779 077.79 to support 6,395 students. On average, one term alone costs ZWG72 926 359 at current rates,” Nguluvhe explained.

Outstanding school fees from 2024 are ZWG110 976 466.16, comprising ZWG10 227 180.46 for Term 1, ZWG52 337 736.87 for Term 2, and ZWG48 411 548.83 for Term 3.

Despite a significant budget increase from ZWG238,143,000 to ZWG970,517,000 following a Call Circular, Nguluvhe emphasized that the funding is still insufficient to meet veterans’ healthcare and education needs.

“The Ministry’s programmes remain seriously underfunded, despite additional allocations,” he said.

Petros Sibanda, Secretary General of the ZPRA Veterans Association, expressed concern over the Ministry’s inability to fulfill its mandates.

“The Treasury must urgently reassess its funding for the Ministry to ensure veterans receive the care and recognition they deserve,” Sibanda said. He also noted that many veterans remain unsupported, including those vetted in 2022 who have yet to receive their gratuities and pensions.

“Veterans gave so much for Zimbabwe’s independence. It is only fair and just that they receive dignified care and support,” Sibanda concluded. CITE