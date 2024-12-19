WAR VETS KIDS FEES UNPAID SINCE SEPTEMBER : PARLY

The Ministry of Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Affairs is grappling with a financial crisis after the Treasury withheld critical funds since September 2024, leaving medical bills unpaid and school fees for dependents in arrears.
Chairperson of the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on
Defence, Home Affairs, Veterans of the Liberation Struggle, and Security,
Albert Nguluvhe, revealed these challenges in the 2025 post-budget analysis
report.
He highlighted that the Ministry owes ZWG10 250 000 to
medical service providers, with outstanding surgeries totalling ZWG6 518 811.
Annual costs for dialysis and chemotherapy have reached ZWG11 175 105 and ZWG3
026 591, respectively, compounding the financial strain.
“These figures underline the significant shortfalls faced
by the Ministry, which now struggles to meet the health and education needs of
veterans and their dependents,” said Nguluvhe.
The Ministry’s 2025 budget allocation for medical benefits
is ZWG121 840 000—only 40% of the ZWG312 830 000 required to address veterans’
healthcare demands. These funds are expected to run out by May 2025.
“This allocation is inadequate, especially considering that
most veterans are over 63 years old and require robust health services for
age-related complications,” Nguluvhe noted.
The Ministry is also failing to meet its commitments to
educational benefits for veterans’ children. The 2025 budget allocates ZWG137
223 000 for educational assistance, far below the ideal ZWG315 255 000
required.
Of the total allocation, ZWG110 976 466.16 will go toward
settling 2024 arrears, leaving only ZWG26 255 533.84—barely enough to cover the
first term of 2025.
“The Ministry needs ZWG218 779 077.79 to support 6,395
students. On average, one term alone costs ZWG72 926 359 at current rates,”
Nguluvhe explained.
Outstanding school fees from 2024 are ZWG110 976 466.16,
comprising ZWG10 227 180.46 for Term 1, ZWG52 337 736.87 for Term 2, and ZWG48
411 548.83 for Term 3.
Despite a significant budget increase from ZWG238,143,000
to ZWG970,517,000 following a Call Circular, Nguluvhe emphasized that the
funding is still insufficient to meet veterans’ healthcare and education needs.
“The Ministry’s programmes remain seriously underfunded,
despite additional allocations,” he said.
Petros Sibanda, Secretary General of the ZPRA Veterans
Association, expressed concern over the Ministry’s inability to fulfill its
mandates.
“The Treasury must urgently reassess its funding for the
Ministry to ensure veterans receive the care and recognition they deserve,”
Sibanda said. He also noted that many veterans remain unsupported, including
those vetted in 2022 who have yet to receive their gratuities and pensions.
“Veterans gave so much for Zimbabwe’s independence. It is
only fair and just that they receive dignified care and support,” Sibanda
concluded. CITE
