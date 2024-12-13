RAPE ACCUSER SHOWS UP : WARRANT CANCELLED

The woman, who is accusing an Australia-based man of raping her, had her warrant of arrest cancelled and then asked the court to clear the gallery to allow her to disclose some intimate details of her life.

She is accusing Bright Nyanhete of raping her on a date in Harare.

The complainant took to the witness stand after cancelling a warrant of arrest that was issued against her on Tuesday.

After an oath was administered, the complainant told trial magistrate Sandra Mupindu she wanted the gallery to be cleared as she wanted to discuss intimate details of her life.

Nyanhete, through his lawyer Professor Lovemore Madhuku opposed the application and argued that it would be prejudicial to his trial.

“We are very much opposed to the application because the accused is entitled to a fair trial and the members of the public in the trial will be able to assess the proceedings.

“There’s no basis for that application, she’s not a juvenile, we submit that there’s no legal basis for the application as the State didn’t make the application,” said Madhuku.

Prosecutor Loveit Muringwa motivated the application.

Magistrate Sandra Mupindu ruled that there was no application before the court as it was not made according to procedure and ordered the State to interview their witness and make the application if they see the need to have the matter heard in camera.

The matter was rolled over to today for the application to be made.

The court heard that the couple met through the complainant’s sister, who is also based in Australia, after Nyanhete had indicated that he wanted a Zimbabwean girl to marry.

On Wednesday, Masuku led evidence from the investigating officer, Tsidzo Kaseke, who received the rape complaint on November 20.

Kaseke told the court after her initial report claiming that she had been raped, the complainant returned to the police station on November 26 saying she wanted to change her statement.

”She came back on November 26 saying she wanted to change her statement and when I asked why, she said her lawyer-cum-friend had told her that her statement wasn’t adequate.”

Kaseke said the complainant initially told her that she had been in a long distance relationship with Nyanhete, who had travelled to Australia to meet her for the first time.

She told the court that the complainant told her that they went to her apartment and talked before he forced himself on her once on the couch.

The couple then went to bed where Nyanhete allegedly raped her again.

“She then mentioned that she drank a whisky that Nyanhete had brought and she started feeling dizzy then he raped her on the couch and then in the bedroom.

In denying the offence, Nyanhete told the court that he had consensual sex with his girlfriend, the complainant, twice on the night of November 13 and 14 November and denied ever lacing her drink.

Nyanhete said he was back home from his base in Australia for his wedding next month.

He said the complainant was aware of his wedding plans and was clearly aggrieved that he was not marrying her.

He said it was not true that he came to Zimbabwe to meet with the complainant but he was here for his wedding and the two statements were clearly given to the police to extort money from him. H Metro