SCHOOL HEADMASTER, PUPIL SEX TAPES LEAKS

Mr Gabaza The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education is investigating a Chipinge headmaster over a sex tape in which he was filmed while being intimate with a learner.

A sex tape showing Nisbert Zaba Makhuyana, the Samhutsa Primary School headmaster under Chipinge District being intimate with a learner at the school has gone viral on different social media platforms.

Acting Manicaland Provincial Education Director, Mr Richard Gabaza confirmed that his office is seized with the matter.

“Investigations are underway though stalled by the unavailability of Makhuyana at the moment,” said Mr Gabaza.

Probed further on Makhuyana’s whereabouts, Mr Gabaza said he (Makhuyana) is currently participating in the ZIMSEC examinations marking programme.

“He is on holiday as schools are closed, and we heard that he is currently engaged by ZIMSEC for examinations marking,” he said.

Even though the source of the leaked clip is yet unknown, The Weekender understands that the video wet into the public domain last week leading to Makhuyana’s arrest.

However, the Chipinge Magistrates’ Court is understood to have declined prosecuting the matter after the learner, who is now believed to be above 18 years, produced an affidavit, claiming that she was not raped, but was actually in love with the headmaster.

In the one-minute, three seconds video clip, Makhuyana is seen enjoying quality time in bed with the teenager.

Word doing the rounds in the area is that the headmaster was in a love affair with the mother of the learner before dating the teenage daughter.

However, a fact sheet compiled by the Parliament of Zimbabwe’s research department a few years back says teachers happen to be among the main perpetrators of child abuse.

It states that some teachers rape their learners, while others abuse minors through writing love letters, fondling, kissing or hugging, attempted rape and showing them pornographic material.

Sexual violence, which disturbs the development of children and can lead to lifelong consequences, is most prevalent in females than males putting them at high risk of HIV and unwanted pregnancies.