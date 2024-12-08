MAN JAILED FROM ESCAPING FROM LAWFUL CUSTODY

A man from Masvingo will serve an effective seven months behind bars for escaping from lawful custody after Masvingo Magistrate Lynette Mudzingo suspended three months from his initial sentence of ten months on condition of good behaviour.

Peter Mavhengere (30) pleaded guilty to escaping from police custody when he appeared in court on November 25.

It is the state’s case led by prosecutor Precious Takuva that on November 22, at around 1400 hours, police officers from Chikato received information to the effect that Mavhengere, who was on wanted list for contempt of court to which a warrant of arrest had been issued, theft and domestic violence, was at his parents’ house.

The police went to Mavhengere’s parents’ house where they arrested and took him to Chikato Police station and verified his offenses while he was in detention.

Mavhengere took chances when a police officer was entering his details in the detention book and bolted out of the charge office.

The police who were in the charge office followed him while he ran towards the back fence of the police station. When he was about to jump over the fence, he was apprehended and brought back to the charge office.

Mavhengere pleaded guilty to the allegations and said he had panicked. TelZimNews