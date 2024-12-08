GANG FLEES WITH SECURITY GUARD'S PISTOL

Police have launched a manhunt for two suspects who pounced on a service station in the West Nicholson area and fled with a security guard’s pistol after failing to access cash.
Matabeleland South acting provincial police spokesperson,
Assistant Inspector Stanford Mguni, confirmed the incident, which occurred last
week on Monday at around 8pm at Energy Park Service Station.
He said the two suspects, who were armed with knives,
failed to get into the office after Mr Knowledge Mungopa, who is a security
guard, alerted his workmate who then secured the door.
“The informant was guarding Energy Park Service Station
when two unidentified men arrived while armed with knives.
“They grabbed Mungopa and demanded to be given access to
the office. Mr Mungopa alerted his workmate who was in the office who then
secured the door thereby denying the suspects access inside,” said Asst Insp
Mguni.
“Mr Mungopa fired two warning shots in the air in a bid to
scare the robbers. The suspects took Mr Mungopa’s service pistol and fled from
the scene. The matter was reported to the police who then attended the scene.
No arrests or recoveries have been made.”
Asst Insp Mguni appealed to members of the public with
information that could lead to the identification and arrest of the suspects to
contact the police.
He also urged business owners to be cautious as the festive
season was approaching, which is characterised by a spike in robbery and theft
cases.
Asst Insp Mguni urged business owners to ensure that their
premises are guarded at all times.
“As we approach the festive season, I urge business owners
to be extra careful as they become targets of robbers,” he said.
“Theft and robbery cases are there throughout the year but
we usually record an upsurge during the festive season.
“I would like to urge business owners to ensure that their
premises are guarded at all times with adequate and trained personnel. Business
owners should also desist from keeping large sums of money at their premises as
this makes them a target.
“We also encourage early reporting of crimes and we appeal
for co-operation from the public as we conduct our investigations.”
Asst Insp Mguni said police in the province will be on the
lookout in order as they have intensified efforts to curb criminal activities.
He said police will be conducting foot, horse, and vehicle
patrols to maintain sanity over the festive season and urged members of the
public to report any suspicious activities to the police. Chronicle
