GANG FLEES WITH SECURITY GUARD'S PISTOL

Police have launched a manhunt for two suspects who pounced on a service station in the West Nicholson area and fled with a security guard’s pistol after failing to access cash.

Matabeleland South acting provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Stanford Mguni, confirmed the incident, which occurred last week on Monday at around 8pm at Energy Park Service Station.

He said the two suspects, who were armed with knives, failed to get into the office after Mr Knowledge Mungopa, who is a security guard, alerted his workmate who then secured the door.

“The informant was guarding Energy Park Service Station when two unidentified men arrived while armed with knives.

“They grabbed Mungopa and demanded to be given access to the office. Mr Mungopa alerted his workmate who was in the office who then secured the door thereby denying the suspects access inside,” said Asst Insp Mguni.

“Mr Mungopa fired two warning shots in the air in a bid to scare the robbers. The suspects took Mr Mungopa’s service pistol and fled from the scene. The matter was reported to the police who then attended the scene. No arrests or recoveries have been made.”

Asst Insp Mguni appealed to members of the public with information that could lead to the identification and arrest of the suspects to contact the police.

He also urged business owners to be cautious as the festive season was approaching, which is characterised by a spike in robbery and theft cases.

Asst Insp Mguni urged business owners to ensure that their premises are guarded at all times.

“As we approach the festive season, I urge business owners to be extra careful as they become targets of robbers,” he said.

“Theft and robbery cases are there throughout the year but we usually record an upsurge during the festive season.

“I would like to urge business owners to ensure that their premises are guarded at all times with adequate and trained personnel. Business owners should also desist from keeping large sums of money at their premises as this makes them a target.

“We also encourage early reporting of crimes and we appeal for co-operation from the public as we conduct our investigations.”

Asst Insp Mguni said police in the province will be on the lookout in order as they have intensified efforts to curb criminal activities.

He said police will be conducting foot, horse, and vehicle patrols to maintain sanity over the festive season and urged members of the public to report any suspicious activities to the police. Chronicle