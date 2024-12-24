skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Tuesday, 24 December 2024
ILLEGAL NIGERIAN COUPLE FACE DEPORTATION FROM ZIM
Tuesday, December 24, 2024
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
NEWS
Share to X
Share to Facebook
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
SA WOMAN BLOCKED FROM LEAVING UAE OVER BANK LOAN
Bongile Ntombela, a South African woman stuck in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) due to a loan that she took, is pleading for help to pay off...
2030 : PURGES BEGIN
Tension is rising in Zanu PF over the alleged targeting of supporters believed to be against the campaign to extend President Emmerson Mnang...
MAN BEDS MARRIED WOMAN, PRIVATES SWELL
I T sounds like something out of a bizarre horror movie. It wasn’t the fairytale ending that a cheating man from the Manjolo area in Binga,...
RICH GANG WIDENS ZANU PF RIFT
Zanu PF is being pulled in different directions by a rich gang which is being accused of sponsoring factionalism within party structures and...
MURDER ACCUSED GETS BAIL
Kelvin Munorwei (38) who is suspected of murdering his sweetheart, Lora Sinet (23) has been granted US$100 bail by magistrate Elizabeth Hanz...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment