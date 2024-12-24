BUS PLUNGES INTO RIVER

Tragedy struck on Monday when a long-distance bus belonging to Green Horse Bus Company was swept away while attempting to cross a flooded Mletshane River in Gwanda District.

The incident claimed one life and a three-month-old baby is still missing.

The bus, travelling from Bulawayo to Gwanda, was carrying 75 passengers when the accident occurred around 3 PM.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Loveness Mangena confirmed the accident.

“On December 23, 2024, at about 3 PM, a Green Horse bus with 75 passengers on board attempted to cross a flooded Mletshane River. Unfortunately, the front-left wheel of the bus missed the bridge, causing the vehicle to plunge into the river and it was swept away,” she said.

Insp Mangena said one passenger, identified as 33-year-old Sthembinto Dube of Mawaza Village in Gwanda District, died on the spot. The baby girl remains unaccounted for and is feared to have drowned.

Emergency services, including the police, attended the scene.

Insp Mangena urged bus drivers and other motorists to avoid crossing flooded rivers.

“We appeal to motorists to exercise caution during the rainy season and refrain from crossing flooded rivers. Pedestrians are also advised to be vigilant when crossing rivers,” she said.

Green Horse Bus Company owner Mr Patrick , yesterday expressed devastation following the accident.

“I got to know that my bus was involved in an accident through a WhatsApp communication from a South African number. I was so devastated to learn that a woman died on the spot while an infant went missing,” he said.

Mr Dube said his company will assist the affected passengers as has been the norm over the years.

He said the driver involved in the accident is among the company’s most trusted senior drivers.

“The driver should not have crossed a flooded river and this should be a warning to all bus drivers and other motorists,” said Mr Dube.

He said passengers should also take responsibility for their safety and caution drivers whenever they feel their lives are at risk.Chronicle