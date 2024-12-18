I THOUGHT OF ENDING MY LIFE : FREED MUM WHO ATTACKED VUZU KIDS

Ms Panashe Mpofu spent a month of despair while incarcerated at Mlondolozi Prison in the Khami Maximum Prison Complex. She received a two-year sentence for disciplining four teenagers, including her son, who hosted a Vuzu party during school hours.
This punishment pushed her to her lowest point, and she
even contemplated suicide as she could not understand how her actions, as a
caring mother, could extend to such a harsh penalty.
Ms Mpofu is a single mother residing in the New Luveve
suburb of Bulawayo.
She was initially given a five-year sentence, with three
years suspended, for disciplining the Form Two teenagers and had been condemned
to Mlondolozi Prison since November 14.
However, Bulawayo High Court judge, Justice Evangelista
Kabasa, reviewed her case and ordered her release on Monday. In an interview
with Chronicle from her New Luveve home, Ms Mpofu reflected on the events that
led to her arrest.
“I had just returned from an afternoon church service when
I was told my son and his friends were drinking alcohol and watching X-rated
movies at a neighbour’s house. I rushed to the house and found members of the
community already there. In a fit of rage, I picked up a stick and disciplined
them,” she said.
The teenagers, including her 15-year-old son, were all
under 17. Ms Mpofu insists she acted as any concerned parent would, ensuring no
one was harmed.
“I dragged my son home so he could sleep off the alcohol.
The next thing Luveve police called me to the station. I spent a night in the
cells and was taken to West Commonage Court where I was sentenced without being
allowed to call witnesses who were present when I disciplined the children,”
she said.
Ms Mpofu was accused of severely injuring the girl who
hosted the party. She offered to pay for the girl’s medical bill to secure a
public hospital report but the magistrate rejected her request.
“The magistrate said I was lucky to get two years because
he could have sentenced me to eight. I felt like I was dreaming when the
sentence was passed,” she said.
Ms Mpofu said she struggled to cope at Mlondolozi Prison.
“We would work in the gardens, and I often thought of
ending my life. I know suicide is not the answer, but I felt like my life was
over,” she said. Her month-long incarceration also cost her a job as a general
hand at a local company, leaving her uncertain about how she will provide for
her 15-year-old son.
“I’m a single mother trying to give my son a better life.
Losing my job means I don’t know where to start. I have to pay school fees,
rent and put food on the table,” she said. Ms Mpofu’s release came after
Justice Kabasa reviewed her case.
Despite her ordeal, Ms Mpofu expressed gratitude to those
who supported her. “To everyone who stood by me, I cannot thank you enough.
Your prayers and words of encouragement meant a lot to me,” she said. As she
begins rebuilding her life, Ms Mpofu hopes to put the traumatic experience
behind her and focus on providing for her son. Chronicle
