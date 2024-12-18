I THOUGHT OF ENDING MY LIFE : FREED MUM WHO ATTACKED VUZU KIDS

Ms Panashe Mpofu spent a month of despair while incarcerated at Mlondolozi Prison in the Khami Maximum Prison Complex. She received a two-year sentence for disciplining four teenagers, including her son, who hosted a Vuzu party during school hours.

This punishment pushed her to her lowest point, and she even contemplated suicide as she could not understand how her actions, as a caring mother, could extend to such a harsh penalty.

Ms Mpofu is a single mother residing in the New Luveve suburb of Bulawayo.

She was initially given a five-year sentence, with three years suspended, for disciplining the Form Two teenagers and had been condemned to Mlondolozi Prison since November 14.

However, Bulawayo High Court judge, Justice Evangelista Kabasa, reviewed her case and ordered her release on Monday. In an interview with Chronicle from her New Luveve home, Ms Mpofu reflected on the events that led to her arrest.

“I had just returned from an afternoon church service when I was told my son and his friends were drinking alcohol and watching X-rated movies at a neighbour’s house. I rushed to the house and found members of the community already there. In a fit of rage, I picked up a stick and disciplined them,” she said.

The teenagers, including her 15-year-old son, were all under 17. Ms Mpofu insists she acted as any concerned parent would, ensuring no one was harmed.

“I dragged my son home so he could sleep off the alcohol. The next thing Luveve police called me to the station. I spent a night in the cells and was taken to West Commonage Court where I was sentenced without being allowed to call witnesses who were present when I disciplined the children,” she said.

Ms Mpofu was accused of severely injuring the girl who hosted the party. She offered to pay for the girl’s medical bill to secure a public hospital report but the magistrate rejected her request.

“The magistrate said I was lucky to get two years because he could have sentenced me to eight. I felt like I was dreaming when the sentence was passed,” she said.

Ms Mpofu said she struggled to cope at Mlondolozi Prison.

“We would work in the gardens, and I often thought of ending my life. I know suicide is not the answer, but I felt like my life was over,” she said. Her month-long incarceration also cost her a job as a general hand at a local company, leaving her uncertain about how she will provide for her 15-year-old son.

“I’m a single mother trying to give my son a better life. Losing my job means I don’t know where to start. I have to pay school fees, rent and put food on the table,” she said. Ms Mpofu’s release came after Justice Kabasa reviewed her case.

Despite her ordeal, Ms Mpofu expressed gratitude to those who supported her. “To everyone who stood by me, I cannot thank you enough. Your prayers and words of encouragement meant a lot to me,” she said. As she begins rebuilding her life, Ms Mpofu hopes to put the traumatic experience behind her and focus on providing for her son. Chronicle