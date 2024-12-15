I DID NOT SEE HIM : DRIVER CHARGED WITH CULPABLE HOMICIDE

A 29-YEAR-OLD man from Hwange died on the spot after he was run over by a haulage truck while trying to cross Ingagula Road.

Police yesterday confirmed the accident which occurred last Thursday near Ash Dam.

The deceased was identified as Blessing Tafadzwa Mhlanga of Sino Hydro Living Camp in Hwange District. Mhlanga was working for a Chinese company in Hwange.

The driver of the Howo tipper truck, Emmanuel Muleya (32) of Sino Hydro Compound, Hwange has been charged with culpable homicide following the accident.

The driver allegedly just heard that his truck had hit something but did not see the victim.

“On 11 December 2024 at around 11am, Emmanuel Muleya was driving a Howo tipper truck, white in colour registration number ABO 6356 owned by Safast Logistics Hwange, along Chaba road in Hwange.

“When he reached a curve along the same road, he hit the pedestrian who was trying to cross the road. The pedestrian sustained broken legs and died on the spot,” said the police.

A report was made to the police. The body of the deceased was taken to Hwange Colliery Hospital Mortuary awaiting post-mortem. The truck was taken to the Central Vehicle Department.

Last week two people died on the spot while 52 were injured when a Shackman Tipper truck belonging to the Chinese Construction Company, Harare fell on its side after hitting a pothole near 5-Mile Hospital.

The truck was carrying 69 people who were coming from work.

The driver, Ephraim Manguruwe was charged with culpable homicide following the death of Shane Nyathi. Chronicle