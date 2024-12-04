HEADS WITHHOLD RESULTS OVER FEES

School heads demanding payment of outstanding teacher incentives, fees and money to buy buses before they can release Grade 7 result slips face arrest and other heavy penalties, Government has said.

This comes after some learners have been denied temporary result slips, close to a week after Zimsec released the results.

The Herald has been receiving many calls from irate parents, some of whom acknowledged owing the schools and some who argued they had settled all fees, but not monies for incentives and bus levy.

Some of the schools singled out for withholding result slips were Greater Heights School in Waterfalls, Glen View 5 Primary School and Pamushana Primary School in Mberengwa.

A parent who identified herself as Mrs Mukotekwa, with a child that was at Glen View 5 Primary, reported being compelled to pay a US$40 bus levy before collecting the result slip.

Another parent from Greater Heights, who wished to remain anonymous, expressed frustration over being asked to pay fees for learners who had already completed their examinations.

Primary and Secondary Education Ministry spokeperson Mr Taungana Ndoro said schools were not permitted to withhold Zimsec results for any reason.

“Our policy clearly states that no school is permitted to withhold Zimsec results. The contractual agreement regarding examinations lies between the candidate and Zimsec and by delivering the results, Zimsec has fulfilled its obligations,” he said.

“Therefore, any school that fails to adhere to this policy is in violation of the established contract. Schools that withhold results risk facing disciplinary action for their non-compliance.

“It is essential for educational institutions to uphold the integrity of the examination process and ensure that students receive their results without obstruction. This policy aims to protect the rights of candidates and maintain trust in the educational system.”

Mr Ndoro added that withholding results not only undermined the integrity of the education system, but also placed undue stress on families who relied on these results for their children’s future.

By denying candidates access to the essential documents, school heads were effectively limiting students’ opportunities to advance their education, said Mr Ndoro.

Meanwhile, Mr Ndoro said school heads caught demanding bribes to offer Form 1 places faced arrest.

This comes amid reports that some school heads were demanding up to US$500 to offer a Form 1 place.

“Heads who are caught soliciting for bribes will face imprisonment as part of the Government’s commitment to combat corruption within the education system,” he said.

“This strict enforcement aims to deter unethical practices among school leaders and uphold the integrity of the admissions process. By taking a strong stand against bribery, the Government seeks to create a more transparent and accountable environment, benefiting all students and their families.”

By holding these individuals accountable, Mr Ndoro said, authorities were sending a clear message that exploiting their positions for personal gain would have serious consequences.

“The consequences of these actions extend beyond individual penalties; they help restore trust among parents and students in the educational system. Ensuring that school admissions are based on merit rather than financial transactions is essential for fostering fairness and equality in education.” Herald