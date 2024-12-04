HEADS WITHHOLD RESULTS OVER FEES

School heads demanding payment of outstanding teacher incentives, fees and money to buy buses before they can release Grade 7 result slips face arrest and other heavy penalties, Government has said.
This comes after some learners have been denied temporary
result slips, close to a week after Zimsec released the results.
The Herald has been receiving many calls from irate
parents, some of whom acknowledged owing the schools and some who argued they
had settled all fees, but not monies for incentives and bus levy.
Some of the schools singled out for withholding result
slips were Greater Heights School in Waterfalls, Glen View 5 Primary School and
Pamushana Primary School in Mberengwa.
A parent who identified herself as Mrs Mukotekwa, with a
child that was at Glen View 5 Primary, reported being compelled to pay a US$40
bus levy before collecting the result slip.
Another parent from Greater Heights, who wished to remain
anonymous, expressed frustration over being asked to pay fees for learners who
had already completed their examinations.
Primary and Secondary Education Ministry spokeperson Mr
Taungana Ndoro said schools were not permitted to withhold Zimsec results for
any reason.
“Our policy clearly states that no school is permitted to
withhold Zimsec results. The contractual agreement regarding examinations lies
between the candidate and Zimsec and by delivering the results, Zimsec has
fulfilled its obligations,” he said.
“Therefore, any school that fails to adhere to this policy
is in violation of the established contract. Schools that withhold results risk
facing disciplinary action for their non-compliance.
“It is essential for educational institutions to uphold the
integrity of the examination process and ensure that students receive their
results without obstruction. This policy aims to protect the rights of
candidates and maintain trust in the educational system.”
Mr Ndoro added that withholding results not only undermined
the integrity of the education system, but also placed undue stress on families
who relied on these results for their children’s future.
By denying candidates access to the essential documents,
school heads were effectively limiting students’ opportunities to advance their
education, said Mr Ndoro.
Meanwhile, Mr Ndoro said school heads caught demanding
bribes to offer Form 1 places faced arrest.
This comes amid reports that some school heads were
demanding up to US$500 to offer a Form 1 place.
“Heads who are caught soliciting for bribes will face
imprisonment as part of the Government’s commitment to combat corruption within
the education system,” he said.
“This strict enforcement aims to deter unethical practices
among school leaders and uphold the integrity of the admissions process. By
taking a strong stand against bribery, the Government seeks to create a more
transparent and accountable environment, benefiting all students and their
families.”
By holding these individuals accountable, Mr Ndoro said,
authorities were sending a clear message that exploiting their positions for
personal gain would have serious consequences.
“The consequences of these actions extend beyond individual
penalties; they help restore trust among parents and students in the
educational system. Ensuring that school admissions are based on merit rather
than financial transactions is essential for fostering fairness and equality in
education.” Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment