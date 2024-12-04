BYO DEPUTY MINISTER BACK AT WORK

Bulawayo Deputy Mayor, Councillor Edwin Ndlovu, and Finance and Development chairperson, Councillor Mpumelelo Moyo, have returned to work despite corruption charges.

The decision came after the Ministry of Local Government Public Works’ order for the pair’s suspension to be lifted, underscoring a complex landscape of local governance.

The ministry initially ordered their suspension last week. However, the clarification from the ministry revealed that the suspension applied solely to council employees and not to elected officials, allowing Cllrs Ndlovu and Moyo to resume their duties, while legal proceedings continue.

Bulawayo Mayor, Clr David Coltart, clarified the city’s official position, saying after seeking clarification from the ministry, it was clear that both councillors were not on suspension.

“The City of Bulawayo would like to advise members of the public that after seeking clarification from the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works, the Ministry advised that the Deputy Mayor Councillor Edwin Ndlovu and the chairperson of the Finance and Development Committee, Councillor Mpumelelo Moyo are not on suspension,” said Clr Coltart.

Referring to a directive from the ministry, Clr Coltart said the directive of 22 February 2022 only applies to employees of the council, not councillors.

“Councillors continue with their elected duties while they await the finalisation of the ongoing legal proceedings,” he said.

The ministry’s original directive sought to address concerns regarding a rise in arrests of senior council employees for criminal abuse of office, reflecting public worries about governance integrity.

“My office has always maintained the unwavering stance that in the public interest and as a good corporate governance practice, any official who has a matter pending before the courts may not be allowed to continue with their day-to-day operations in council until they have been acquitted by the same courts,” read part of the directive.

“Accordingly, I hereby direct all local authorities, in terms of Section 313 of the Urban Councils Act (Chapter 29:15) and Section 155 of the Rural District Councils Act (Chapter 29:13), to forthwith ensure that all employees whose cases have not yet been concluded by the courts are barred from reporting for duty until they have been acquitted.”

The High Court last week granted bail to Clrs Ndlovu and Moyo after they had spent two weeks in custody for allegedly soliciting a US$20 000 “facilitation” fee from a cement factory investor.

This bail decision allows them to remain involved in the council’s operations, albeit under certain conditions, including restrictions on interacting with State witnesses.

Bulawayo High Court judge, Justice Ngoni Nduna, granted them US$100 bail each. They are scheduled to appear in the Magistrates’ Court for routine remand on December 13.

Justice Nduna also ordered Clr Moyo to surrender his passport and the title deeds of his house as surety.

The public eagerly awaits the outcomes of these proceedings, highlighting the intricate interplay between legality, governance, and public trust.

Meanwhile, Victoria Falls town clerk, Mr Ronnie Dube, has been suspended on allegations of corruption and abuse of office. The city’s councillors endorsed the suspension in a full council meeting.

Victoria Falls mayor, Clr Prince Thuso Moyo, suspended Mr Dube in a letter dated December 2, 2024. He said the suspension was in terms of Section 29: (3) of the Urban Councils Act.

Mr Dube will be on suspension and barred from accessing his office or visiting the council offices for 14 days pending investigations, after which a decision will be made.

The suspension letter was addressed to other councillors, the District Development Co-ordinator’s office, and the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works. Chronicle