GANG RAIDS UNITED REFINERIES, FLEES WITH US$10K

Armed robbers reportedly struck at United Refineries located in the Kelvin Industrial Area of Bulawayo last Friday and made off with more than US$10 000 and over 20 000 rand.

The break-in occurred around 1.30 am, when the intruders gained access to the company’s administration offices and executed a seemingly meticulously planned robbery, immobilising security personnel and disabling the company’s Closed Circuit Television (CCTV).

The company confirmed the robbery in a statement. “The company regrets to advise that on the morning of 6 December 2024 at around 1.30am armed intruders broke into the company’s administration offices at Kelvin Industrial Area in Bulawayo.

“The intruders bound and immobilised independent security personnel, breached CCTV equipment and using precision cutting tools accessed the company’s strong rooms and safes and stole the following amounts; US$11 069, ZAR20 481 and BWP80,” reads the statement.

The incident has since been reported to the police, and investigations are currently underway.

In light of the incident, United Refineries reassured its stakeholders, stating, “We will keep our valued stakeholders informed in due course. The company further advises that concerted efforts are being made to rectify disruption to normal business. It is anticipated that normal business will resume on Tuesday 10th December 2024.”

In recent months, Bulawayo has witnessed a troubling surge in armed robbery incidents, raising significant concerns among residents and law enforcement alike.

Police statistics indicate a dramatic rise in armed robberies, with reports showing that the number of incidents has escalated sharply.

In October 2024 alone, the city recorded 13 armed robbery cases, a stark contrast to just two cases during the same month the previous year.

In response to the escalating crime wave, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has intensified efforts to combat these syndicates. Sunday News