GANG RAIDS UNITED REFINERIES, FLEES WITH US$10K

Armed robbers reportedly struck at United Refineries located in the Kelvin Industrial Area of Bulawayo last Friday and made off with more than US$10 000 and over 20 000 rand.
The break-in occurred around 1.30 am, when the intruders
gained access to the company’s administration offices and executed a seemingly
meticulously planned robbery, immobilising security personnel and disabling the
company’s Closed Circuit Television (CCTV).
The company confirmed the robbery in a statement. “The
company regrets to advise that on the morning of 6 December 2024 at around
1.30am armed intruders broke into the company’s administration offices at
Kelvin Industrial Area in Bulawayo.
“The intruders bound and immobilised independent security
personnel, breached CCTV equipment and using precision cutting tools accessed
the company’s strong rooms and safes and stole the following amounts; US$11
069, ZAR20 481 and BWP80,” reads the statement.
The incident has since been reported to the police, and
investigations are currently underway.
In light of the incident, United Refineries reassured its
stakeholders, stating, “We will keep our valued stakeholders informed in due
course. The company further advises that concerted efforts are being made to
rectify disruption to normal business. It is anticipated that normal business
will resume on Tuesday 10th December 2024.”
In recent months, Bulawayo has witnessed a troubling surge
in armed robbery incidents, raising significant concerns among residents and
law enforcement alike.
Police statistics indicate a dramatic rise in armed
robberies, with reports showing that the number of incidents has escalated
sharply.
In October 2024 alone, the city recorded 13 armed robbery
cases, a stark contrast to just two cases during the same month the previous
year.
In response to the escalating crime wave, the Zimbabwe
Republic Police (ZRP) has intensified efforts to combat these syndicates.
