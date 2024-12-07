CHIVAYO PAYS FOR AILING NYAROTA'S MEDICAL BILL

In a statement yesterday morning, Mr Chivayo acknowledged
offering a hand to the veteran journalist whom he said was an exception as he
was not normally a fan of journalists especially those who thrive on blackmail
or malice to advance personal agendas.
“Honestly speaking, I have never been, I am not and will
never be a fan of journalists, especially those who thrive on blackmail or
malicious reporting to advance selfish or personal agendas. However, after
careful reflection and consideration, I have decided to make the greatest
exception in the case of Geoff Nyarota,” he said.
Mr Chivayo said despite their differences in opinion and
political affiliation, he acknowledges Nyarota’s contribution as a veteran
journalist with a remarkable career that his peers celebrate.
“Please advise his wife to collect the US$15 000 needed to
cover his medical expenses from my lawyer, Skhumbuzo Mpofu, at Munangati and
Associates Legal Practitioners.
“This is a time for compassion and not a time to use
Geoff’s desperate health condition as an opportunity to attack the Government
or promote divisive opinions,” he noted.
The compassionate businessman said it was important to
acknowledge the significant progress made by the Second Republic in healthcare,
such as the installation of over 120 dialysis machines and numerous
chemotherapy machines in public and referral hospitals.
“These efforts are a testament to the strides being made to
improve healthcare for all Zimbabweans. Challenges exist, but let us encourage
constructive solutions rather than exploit a person’s suffering to gain
political mileage,” he said.
Mr Chivayo said the spirit of humanism should prevail
beyond politics and personal opinions.
“Beyond politics and personal opinions let us remember that
we are all human beings and one big family in the eyes of the Almighty God who
must support one another in times of need.”
He wished Nyarota a speedy recovery. Sunday News
0 comments:
Post a Comment