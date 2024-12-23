FRESH PROTESTS AS CHAPO DECLARED WINNER



Protests have broken out once again in Mozambique after the country's highest court confirmed that the ruling party candidate, Daniel Chapo, won October's disputed presidential election.

Deadly protests erupted when the preliminary results were announced at the time.

Venâncio Mondlane, who came second, has been calling on his supporters since the election to demonstrate against what he said was a rigged vote.

On Monday, protesters could be heard chanting his name, burning tyres, barricading roads and throwing stones at police. The security forces have responded with tear gas.

Mondlane, himself, is in exile. He fled Mozambique and accused the police of threatening behaviour after two of his aide BBCs were shot dead in October.

In a weekend social media message, he said there could be a "new popular uprising" if the result was not overturned.

While maintaining that the candidate of the governing party, Frelimo, had won the election, the constitutional court revised his margin of victory downwards.

Initial results in October said the victor gained a 71% share of the vote to Mondlane's 20%. The court has now ruled that Chapo won 65% to his main rival's 24%.

Earlier in the day, the usual hustle and bustle that characterises the greater Maputo area on workdays and during the festive season was replaced by silence and empty roads - a scene that had become common in this region since the popular demonstrations began on 21 October. BBC