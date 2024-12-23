RICH GANG WIDENS ZANU PF RIFT

Zanu PF is being pulled in different directions by a rich gang which is being accused of sponsoring factionalism within party structures and prioritising its own interests over the welfare of long-time supporters.
“There is a dark shadow working to frustrate Mnangagwa’s
loyalists and it’s creating divisions that could destabilise the party,” the
source added.
In a WhatsApp group called Dare Rezvoto, a group with more
than 1 000 active Mnangagwa loyalists, Jones Musara who is the national
chairperson for Varakashi 4ED said: “Two
terms dzaBaba vedu VaMnangagwa dzichakaropera maloyalist achingochema kuti
mugwazo hauna kuzowanika. Chandadzidza
ndechekuti ainzi maLacoste mazhinji acho haana spirit yekusimudzira vamwe . . .
it’s one man for himself, God for us all.”
“But musi uchauya war against malacoste tichazowona kukosha
kwekusimudzirana otherwise inenga yave mumwe nemumwe yourself."
Critics have begun to question the fate of those who once
declared undying allegiance, asking, “Where are they now?”
Sources said as the situation unfolds, the rift threatens
to disrupt Zanu PF’s unity ahead of future elections, with internal power
struggles overshadowing the President’s authority.
Zanu PF director of information, Farai Marapira, however,
said the ruling party was united.
“The party cannot be aware of lies created by our
detractors,” Marapira said on Saturday. “The party is united and focused to
ensure that the President’s vision 2030 is achieved.”
Reports emerged last week that one of Mnangagwa’s foot
soldiers, Tendayi Zinyama, widely known as Mfecane, was in trouble. He is
facing court action over unpaid rentals in Bulawayo.
According to the summons dated December 12, 2024 Zinyama is
allegedly failing to pay rental arrears amounting to US$1 090 or its ZiG
equivalent.
He was given 14 days to settle the bill at the rented
premises, Office 1, Suite 5, Kavalco Court at 98 Robert Mugabe Way in the
central business district of Bulawayo, or risk being evicted and taken to
court. Newsday
