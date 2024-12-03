FLOOD VICTIMS RESCUED



For many the onset of the rains is met with boundless joy as farmers take to the field while for the rest the showers of blessing are a fresh start.

This is, however, not the case for some residents of Budiriro who were left stranded after their houses built on wetlands were engulfed by floods.

In December 2023, some residents of Budiriro were left stranded after their houses were submerged in water, with some being marooned.

Having built houses on a wetland, the residents did not take into consideration the magnitude of the dangers they could face due to incessant rains. There are some like Cleopatra Marwa, who lost her six-year-old son Agu in the 2023 floods.

While she still clings on to memories and the pain of losing her son, she is at least grateful after government intervened and constructed flats in Dzivarasekwa Extension which were officially commissioned by President Emmerson Mnangagwa on the 8th of August this year.

“We were being told we would be given houses and we were not sure, but we then saw that this was real. When we came for the commissioning in August that’s when we knew. We then knew that no one else would go through what we went through. I don’t want any other mother to go through what I went through after losing my son. When it rains I still hear my late son screaming and I hear people crying. Even now just knowing that we are in December it’s an uncomfortable time for me,” narrated Marwa.

Her joy knows no bounds as Marwa confirms that she could not afford to build another house with her own resources.

“I do appreciate, what the government did for us. I can imagine if I was still in Budiriro I would probably have succumbed to stress. We were given a nice place to stay this was going to take us years to build something like this. We have everything here including running water,” she added.

Marwa’s neighbour, Judith Mukonachimwe, reflects on how the rains would send them scurrying out for cover, a story which is now a distant memory after the second republic intervened.

“When we came here and were first shown these houses we were very happy and we said the President has done a good thing for us. We thought it was a lie, but when the President came we almost carried him on our backs with joy. Now the clouds and thunderstorms don’t bring fear to her anymore,” she said. ZBC