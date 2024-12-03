ED GIFTS WARRIORS US$6500 EACH

President Mnangagwa has gifted the triumphant Warriors US$6500 each as his token to appreciate their qualification for the 2025 Afcon Finals in Morocco. The technical team also received the same amount from the president.
“It is with immense pride and joy that I join you today to
celebrate your remarkable achievement for Zimbabwe’s soccer fraternity and
sport as a whole. This follows the qualification of Zimbabwe, through you, our
beloved National Senior Men’s Soccer Team, “The Warriors” for the Africa Cup of
Nations 2025 Tournament, to be held in Morocco.
“I extend my hearty congratulations to each member of the
team, the coaching and technical staff, as well as everyone who contributed to
this incredible journey. Your dedication, hard work, and unwavering spirit of
patriotism has brought honour to our beloved motherland, Zimbabwe,” he said.
The President said individually and collectively, the
Warriors have demonstrated “what it means to believe in ourselves and to
realise success through resilience, determination and sheer hard work. As your
President and the Government at large, and indeed the people of Zimbabwe, we
are extremely proud of you.”
He added, “Undoubtedly, the Warriors’ qualification for the
2025 AFCON Morocco Finals will go a long way in the annals of the sporting
history in Zimbabwe. This is not only a milestone but a significant sporting
stride, clearly exhibiting sporting excellence, coupled with astute sport
diplomacy.
“This achievement is a beacon of hope for our youth and
sends a powerful message that, with focus and teamwork, our nation can reach
greater heights across any social and economic sphere. The accomplishment you,
the Warriors realised, has inspired countless young athletes across our nation
to pursue their sporting dreams; to work hard; and to believe that they too can
excel.”
He urged the national team to remain steadfast, patriotic
and good ambassadors of the country as they prepare for the tournament ahead.
