ED GIFTS WARRIORS US$6500 EACH



President Mnangagwa has gifted the triumphant Warriors US$6500 each as his token to appreciate their qualification for the 2025 Afcon Finals in Morocco. The technical team also received the same amount from the president.

“It is with immense pride and joy that I join you today to celebrate your remarkable achievement for Zimbabwe’s soccer fraternity and sport as a whole. This follows the qualification of Zimbabwe, through you, our beloved National Senior Men’s Soccer Team, “The Warriors” for the Africa Cup of Nations 2025 Tournament, to be held in Morocco.

“I extend my hearty congratulations to each member of the team, the coaching and technical staff, as well as everyone who contributed to this incredible journey. Your dedication, hard work, and unwavering spirit of patriotism has brought honour to our beloved motherland, Zimbabwe,” he said.

The President said individually and collectively, the Warriors have demonstrated “what it means to believe in ourselves and to realise success through resilience, determination and sheer hard work. As your President and the Government at large, and indeed the people of Zimbabwe, we are extremely proud of you.”

He added, “Undoubtedly, the Warriors’ qualification for the 2025 AFCON Morocco Finals will go a long way in the annals of the sporting history in Zimbabwe. This is not only a milestone but a significant sporting stride, clearly exhibiting sporting excellence, coupled with astute sport diplomacy.

“This achievement is a beacon of hope for our youth and sends a powerful message that, with focus and teamwork, our nation can reach greater heights across any social and economic sphere. The accomplishment you, the Warriors realised, has inspired countless young athletes across our nation to pursue their sporting dreams; to work hard; and to believe that they too can excel.”

He urged the national team to remain steadfast, patriotic and good ambassadors of the country as they prepare for the tournament ahead.