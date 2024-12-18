COUNCILLOR EXPELLED OVER 2030 SLOGAN

The Zanu PF ‘2030 VaMnangagwa vanenge vachipo’ slogan which started in Masvingo Province has exposed the factional cracks in the ruling party, with some party members saying the slogan is yet to be approved by the Central Committee, which is the highest decision making authority in the party.

A Zanu PF Bikita ward 12 councillor Brighton Mushekwa was recently expelled verbally from the party by deputy secretary for youth affairs in Zanu PF John Paradza for allegedly refusing to do the said slogan, which the former said he was forced to do though he felt it was not mandatory to do it.

Mushekwa said he thinks that since the slogan has not yet been approved, no one has the mandate to force anyone to do it because it is yet to be approved by Central Committee, adding that he did not belong to any faction, and he supports the sitting President, as he was simply following party constitutional obligations.

Paradza is said to have verbally expelled Mushekwa during a DCC meeting in Bikita recently after the chairperson complained that the councillor was against ‘2030 vanenge vachipo’ agenda.

Mushekwa is being accused of rallying behind Mnangagwa’s Vice President, Constantine Chiwenga’s faction for Chiwenga to take over from Mnangagwa in 2028.

Mushekwa told TellZim News that he was expelled from the party after the DCC lied that he belonged to Chiwenga faction saying he was just a constitutionalist.

“On that day I was at school when I heard I was expelled from the party, stripped off my duties as DCC secretary after false allegations that I was supporting Chiwenga faction which is not true. I am loyal to the party constitution.

“I don’t belong to any faction, I support the current president and party constitution which guides party members,” said Mushekwa.

Mushekwa said that as far as the slogan was concerned, the party had its constitutional slogan which was mandatory to every party member.

“The party constitution says Central Committee is the highest organ of the party—the highest decision maker, and all slogans are approved by Central Committee. The ‘2030 vanenge vachipo’ has not been approved.

“Zanu PF is a constitutional party which has its slogan to be followed, I don’t know those chants and I am not forced to do them as they are not part of our constitution. Those demeaning party members who do not chant the ‘2030 VaMunangagwa vanenge vachipo, asvotwa ngaarutse’ slogan are abusing power as they will be using baseless allegations,” said Mushekwa.

Zanu PF Masvingo Provincial Spokesperson Pepukai Chiwewe said Mushekwa was not expelled as there were protocols to be followed when expelling a member from the party.

“There are protocols which are followed when a party member is suspended or expelled from the party, there is a hearing from district level, following provincial level up to national level so about this so-called member who is said to have been expelled, it is invalid if he did not receive any summons,” said Chiwewe.

Chiwewe said it was normal for people to insult each other during political rallies.

“It is normal for politicians to insult each other during rallies, some of these insults are not valid and should not be taken seriously,” said Chiwewe.

Masvingo Province has remained adamant over the slogan despite Mnangagwa’s calls that he will not stand as a candidate in 2030.

Paradza and other provincial leaders threatened to punish all those who were against the slogan. TellZimNews