COUNCILLOR EXPELLED OVER 2030 SLOGAN

The Zanu PF ‘2030 VaMnangagwa vanenge vachipo’ slogan which started in Masvingo Province has exposed the factional cracks in the ruling party, with some party members saying the slogan is yet to be approved by the Central Committee, which is the highest decision making authority in the party.
A Zanu PF Bikita ward 12 councillor Brighton Mushekwa was
recently expelled verbally from the party by deputy secretary for youth affairs
in Zanu PF John Paradza for allegedly refusing to do the said slogan, which the
former said he was forced to do though he felt it was not mandatory to do it.
Mushekwa said he thinks that since the slogan has not yet
been approved, no one has the mandate to force anyone to do it because it is
yet to be approved by Central Committee, adding that he did not belong to any
faction, and he supports the sitting President, as he was simply following
party constitutional obligations.
Paradza is said to have verbally expelled Mushekwa during a
DCC meeting in Bikita recently after the chairperson complained that the
councillor was against ‘2030 vanenge vachipo’ agenda.
Mushekwa is being accused of rallying behind Mnangagwa’s
Vice President, Constantine Chiwenga’s faction for Chiwenga to take over from
Mnangagwa in 2028.
Mushekwa told TellZim News that he was expelled from the
party after the DCC lied that he belonged to Chiwenga faction saying he was
just a constitutionalist.
“On that day I was at school when I heard I was expelled
from the party, stripped off my duties as DCC secretary after false allegations
that I was supporting Chiwenga faction which is not true. I am loyal to the
party constitution.
“I don’t belong to any faction, I support the current
president and party constitution which guides party members,” said Mushekwa.
Mushekwa said that as far as the slogan was concerned, the
party had its constitutional slogan which was mandatory to every party member.
“The party constitution says Central Committee is the
highest organ of the party—the highest decision maker, and all slogans are
approved by Central Committee. The ‘2030 vanenge vachipo’ has not been
approved.
“Zanu PF is a constitutional party which has its slogan to
be followed, I don’t know those chants and I am not forced to do them as they
are not part of our constitution. Those demeaning party members who do not
chant the ‘2030 VaMunangagwa vanenge vachipo, asvotwa ngaarutse’ slogan are
abusing power as they will be using baseless allegations,” said Mushekwa.
Zanu PF Masvingo Provincial Spokesperson Pepukai Chiwewe
said Mushekwa was not expelled as there were protocols to be followed when
expelling a member from the party.
“There are protocols which are followed when a party member
is suspended or expelled from the party, there is a hearing from district
level, following provincial level up to national level so about this so-called
member who is said to have been expelled, it is invalid if he did not receive
any summons,” said Chiwewe.
Chiwewe said it was normal for people to insult each other
during political rallies.
“It is normal for politicians to insult each other during
rallies, some of these insults are not valid and should not be taken
seriously,” said Chiwewe.
Masvingo Province has remained adamant over the slogan
despite Mnangagwa’s calls that he will not stand as a candidate in 2030.
Paradza and other provincial leaders threatened to punish
all those who were against the slogan. TellZimNews
