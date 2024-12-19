STANDS, MONEY FOR MPs

Parliamentarians who threatened not to pass the budget have been pampered by Finance minister Mthuli Ncube who increased the budget allocation for Parliament and promised them residential stands.

Marondera Central MP Caston Matewu said parliamentarians were a laughing stock after being chucked out of hotels several times over non-payment of their accommodation.

Mthuli Ncube said : “Now let me go back and say that for the CDF and clearance of arrears, I am proposing an additional budget of ZiG378 million. For tools of trade and office equipment for staff and MPs, I am proposing an additional ZiG50 million. For MPs fuel requirements, I am proposing an additional ZiG72 million.

“To support additional motor vehicle requirements which is a tool of trade, I am proposing an additional ZiG250 million. For the constituency offices and other top up requirements, I am proposing a back pocket for Parliament of ZiG200 million,” he said.

Ncube said he would engage the Local Government ministry for the provision of residential stands to the lawmakers.