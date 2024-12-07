CHRIS HANI'S KILLER DEPORTED

Chris Hani's killer Janusz Waluś to his homeland, Poland, without a ‘full confession of his actions and conspiracies’ calling it an ‘injustice.’

African National Congress (ANC) Secretary General Fikile Mbalula has condemned the deportation of

Mbalula’s remarks come after the government announced that it would be deporting Waluś, who was convicted of killing South African Communist Party (SACP) leader Chris Hani, in 1993.

This was announced by the minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, during a media briefing held at GCIS Auditorium Tshedimosetso House, in Pretoria on Friday.

During her address, Ntshavheni said Waluś was first sentenced to death on October 15, 1993, for the assassination of SACP’s struggle stalwart - Hani.

Ntshavheni confirmed to the media that the parole period of Waluś has come to an end after serving nearly 30 years of life imprisonment and that he will be deported back to his homeland of Poland.

Speaking at a separate media briefing, on Friday regarding the socio-economic developments and the state of affairs of the country, Mabula described his deportation without a ‘full confession of his actions and conspiracies’ as an ‘injustice.’

“Janusz Waluś deprived South Africa of one of its greatest leaders. His release without a full confession of his actions and conspiracies remains an injustice,” Mbalula said.

Mbalula said the scar caused to Hani’s family and the nation is still fresh from healing.

“The heavy blow that was inflicted on the nation is palpably fresh, considering its painful effect on comrade Chris's children and his wife comrade Aus Dimpo Annie.”

Mbalula said the assassination of Hani was well-orchestrated scheme designed to plunge the country into chaos and attempt to subvert the cause for a negotiated political settlement.

“Thus, deferring a dream for democratic South Africa, after many years of apartheid subjugation.”

Mbalula added: “This was well calculated. Ironically, the killing of comrade Chris Hani.”

Mbalula described Hani as a selfless and disciplined commissar of the uMkhonto weSizwe - the people’s army (the ANC).

“He brought us the freedom and the rights we enjoy today,” Mbalula added.