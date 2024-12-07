CHRIS HANI'S KILLER DEPORTED

Chris Hani's killer Janusz Waluś to his homeland, Poland, without a ‘full confession of his actions and conspiracies’ calling it an ‘injustice.’
Mbalula’s remarks come after the government announced that
it would be deporting Waluś, who was convicted of killing South African
Communist Party (SACP) leader Chris Hani, in 1993.
This was announced by the minister in the Presidency
Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, during a media briefing held at GCIS Auditorium
Tshedimosetso House, in Pretoria on Friday.
During her address, Ntshavheni said Waluś was first
sentenced to death on October 15, 1993, for the assassination of SACP’s
struggle stalwart - Hani.
Ntshavheni confirmed to the media that the parole period of
Waluś has come to an end after serving nearly 30 years of life imprisonment and
that he will be deported back to his homeland of Poland.
Speaking at a separate media briefing, on Friday regarding
the socio-economic developments and the state of affairs of the country, Mabula
described his deportation without a ‘full confession of his actions and
conspiracies’ as an ‘injustice.’
“Janusz Waluś deprived South Africa of one of its greatest
leaders. His release without a full confession of his actions and conspiracies
remains an injustice,” Mbalula said.
Mbalula said the scar caused to Hani’s family and the
nation is still fresh from healing.
“The heavy blow that was inflicted on the nation is
palpably fresh, considering its painful effect on comrade Chris's children and
his wife comrade Aus Dimpo Annie.”
Mbalula said the assassination of Hani was
well-orchestrated scheme designed to plunge the country into chaos and attempt
to subvert the cause for a negotiated political settlement.
“Thus, deferring a dream for democratic South Africa, after
many years of apartheid subjugation.”
Mbalula added: “This was well calculated. Ironically, the
killing of comrade Chris Hani.”
Mbalula described Hani as a selfless and disciplined
commissar of the uMkhonto weSizwe - the people’s army (the ANC).
“He brought us the freedom and the rights we enjoy today,”
Mbalula added.
