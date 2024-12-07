MINISTER NULLIFIES TOWN CLERK'S SUSPENSION



Local Government and Public Works Minister, Honourable Daniel Garwe, has nullified the suspension of City of Victoria Falls Town Clerk, Mr Ronnie Dube.

A letter issued this Friday to the Mayor, Local Government and Public Works Minister Honourable Daniel Garwe, expressed concern that the council’s resolution contravenes Section 139 (4) of the Urban Councils Act by establishing two inquiry bodies, which could potentially harm the council financially.

The Minister also noted that the decision to pay the suspended Town Clerk allowances lacks support from any council policy.

The Minister’s decision is in line with Section 314 of the Urban Councils Act [Chapter 29:15].

On the 3rd of this month, the City of Victoria Falls council hastily convened a special meeting to ratify the Town Clerk’s suspension. This came after Mayor Thuso Moyo allegedly hired a mob to serve the suspension letter. zbc