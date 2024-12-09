CHAMISA SUMMONED BY HRE COMMISSION

Gift Ostallos Siziba

Today, the People’s President Advocate Nelson Chamisa was summoned to testify before Justice (rtd) Maphios Cheda in the Harare City Commission of Inquiry. This is another useless waste of taxpayers’ money by the illegitimate regime ruling Zimbabwe. Moreover, summoning the People’s President is equally a clear testament to the weaponisation of the law by zanu as a tactic to scare the legitimate winner of the 2018 & 2023 Presidential Elections.

In a country losing an estimated US$1.2 billion annually to illicit gold outflows (as confirmed by the country’s Prosecutor General & Home Affairs Minister), the regime prioritises theatrics over real issues such as solving the energy crisis, reindustrialising Zimbabwe & providing our people with basic services such as decent housing, clean water, street lights & a robust public transport system. This farcical inquiry is another example of misplaced priorities and we condemn it with the utmost contempt it deserves.

Initially, some questioned whether President Chamisa should attend this ZANU-PF-led charade. However, knowing the regime’s tactics, refusing to attend would have opened the door for them to charge him with contempt—a trap they’ve likely been setting.

Let’s unpack this: The so called inquiry supposedly focuses on alleged corruption in Harare City Council, specifically targeting councillors. Yet, one must ask: What does this have to do with President Nelson Chamisa?

The regime’s justification is-Chamisa is allegedly the leader of the councillors, and they are answerable to him. This is laughable, foolish & outrightly high ranking madness and such illogical reasoning exposes the inconsistency of the regime’s narrative.

Remember, when President Nelson Chamisa wrote to the State in particular, to the Speaker of Zimbabwe’ Parliament Jacob Mudenda affirming that he is the leader of CCC, the People’s President made it unequivocally clear that he hadn’t recalled any MPs or councillors, nor had the party. The State through J. Mudenda however, claimed that Sengezo Tshabangu was the “leader” of the CCC.

So here’s the contradiction: when it suits the regime, Tshabangu is the leader. But when trouble arises, suddenly President Chamisa is in charge? This doublespeak is pure gibberish. It is the highest form of hypocrisy that stinks more than the abyss itself.

Adding to the absurdity, the so called commission of inquiry, presented an audio allegedly involving Councillor Duma, claiming he acted under President Chamisa’s instructions. But the evidence quickly unravels as follows:

In the audio, Duma states he acted after both President Chamisa and Emmerson Mnangagwa publicly condemned house demolitions in Harare. How does that translate to an instruction from President Chamisa to engage in corrupt dealings? Will Emmerson Mnangagwa also be summoned to the micky mouse commission of enquiry since he was mentioned by Councillor Duma in the said audio?

Further, at the time of the alleged misconduct, Duma wasn’t even chairing the committee in question. The chairperson then was a councilllr known as Kudzai. This shows the regime’s desperation to implicate President Chamisa on baseless, unfounded, frivolous and vexatious allegations.

The good things is that for the record, President Chamisa eloquently dismantled these accusations, addressing the commission with clarity, such that the judge let him go in under 20 minutes. Another sham exposed, another colossal waste of public funds done by the regime in Harare. What a shame!

This is the reality of our teapot-shaped country—a regime chasing shadows while the real culprits of corruption and mismanagement continue looting the nation dry. He was writing on X