BREATHALYSERS AT ROADBLOCKS THIS FESTIVE SEASON

Government, through the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe (TSCZ), has bought breathalysers to be used by police at roadblocks as part of efforts to curb road accidents.

This initiative seeks to ensure safer roads during the festive season by targeting motorists driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona confirmed that the TSCZ was in the process of acquiring additional breathalysers to equip more police officers on the roads.

“We have been saying in the ministry that we also need to police ourselves as citizens. Wherever you see errant behaviour, let us know,” he said.

Minister Mhona emphasised the importance of vigilance among drivers and road users to minimise accidents, especially during the festive season when traffic density increases.

He highlighted the need to avoid risky behaviours such as speeding, overloading and driving under the influence of alcohol.

Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe also addressed the issue, confirming that the police is ready to collaborate with other stakeholders to enforce compliance with road rules.

He noted the concerning rate of road accidents and expressed a commitment to reversing this trend.

“We believe the time has come for us to collectively start reversing the current disturbing trend,” Minister Kazembe said, adding that police visibility will be heightened at roadblocks and through motorised patrols on highways.

The ministers warned that any defective vehicles found on the roads during the holidays would be removed and taken to designated centres until they meet safety requirements.

Additional measures are set to be implemented to enhance road safety, although specific details were withheld for now.

The Insurance Council of Zimbabwe (ICZ) has also contributed resources for the purchase of breathalyser machines.

Previously, in March 2022, the ICZ donated traffic equipment worth US$82 000, including breathalysers, to assist police in enforcing traffic laws.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi announced that monitoring teams, including relevant stakeholders, have been established to help curb road accidents.

The police are coordinating with the Ministry of Health and Child Care to test drivers suspected of being under the influence.

Both Minister Mhona and Minister Kazembe stressed the collective responsibility of all road users to ensure safer travel and reduce the alarming rates of road traffic accidents. Herald