BREATHALYSERS AT ROADBLOCKS THIS FESTIVE SEASON

Government, through the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe (TSCZ), has bought breathalysers to be used by police at roadblocks as part of efforts to curb road accidents.
This initiative seeks to ensure safer roads during the
festive season by targeting motorists driving under the influence of alcohol
and drugs.
Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix
Mhona confirmed that the TSCZ was in the process of acquiring additional
breathalysers to equip more police officers on the roads.
“We have been saying in the ministry that we also need to
police ourselves as citizens. Wherever you see errant behaviour, let us know,”
he said.
Minister Mhona emphasised the importance of vigilance among
drivers and road users to minimise accidents, especially during the festive
season when traffic density increases.
He highlighted the need to avoid risky behaviours such as
speeding, overloading and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe
also addressed the issue, confirming that the police is ready to collaborate
with other stakeholders to enforce compliance with road rules.
He noted the concerning rate of road accidents and
expressed a commitment to reversing this trend.
“We believe the time has come for us to collectively start
reversing the current disturbing trend,” Minister Kazembe said, adding that
police visibility will be heightened at roadblocks and through motorised
patrols on highways.
The ministers warned that any defective vehicles found on
the roads during the holidays would be removed and taken to designated centres
until they meet safety requirements.
Additional measures are set to be implemented to enhance
road safety, although specific details were withheld for now.
The Insurance Council of Zimbabwe (ICZ) has also
contributed resources for the purchase of breathalyser machines.
Previously, in March 2022, the ICZ donated traffic
equipment worth US$82 000, including breathalysers, to assist police in
enforcing traffic laws.
National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi
announced that monitoring teams, including relevant stakeholders, have been
established to help curb road accidents.
The police are coordinating with the Ministry of Health and
Child Care to test drivers suspected of being under the influence.
Both Minister Mhona and Minister Kazembe stressed the
collective responsibility of all road users to ensure safer travel and reduce
the alarming rates of road traffic accidents. Herald
