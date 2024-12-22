2030 : PURGES BEGIN

Tension is rising in Zanu PF over the alleged targeting of supporters believed to be against the campaign to extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s stay in power beyond 2028 and the ruling party’s politburo has been forced to intervene following mounting reports of people being denied food aid and farming inputs over their allegiances.

The push to remove the presidential term limits and allow Mnangagwa to rule forever has divided Zanu PF into two distinct factions with those supporting the 82 year-old ruler’s continued stay in power and those who want Vice President Constantino Chiwenga to takeover in 2028.

In recent weeks Chiwenga’s backers have been targeted in purges that have rocked Masvingo, Harare and Mashonaland East provinces.

It has since emerged that at last week’s politburo meeting, the issue of Zanu PF supporters who are allegedly being denied food aid on the grounds that they are against the ED2030 campaign was discussed extensively.

Mnangagwa chaired the meeting, but Chiwenga did not attend as he was said to be in India.

“The politburo received the report of the intimidation, victimisation and discrimination of anti-2030 party members,” said a Zanu PF politburo member, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

“It was then resolved that provincial chairpersons be summoned to explain on the matter as the matter was seen as destabilising the already fractured party from the grassroots level.

“The national chairperson (Oppah Muchunguri) will preside over the disciplinary hearing for those alleged to be victimising the anti-2030 crusaders.”

This followed reports that a meeting in Masvingo’s Bikita area ended prematurely last week after Zanu PF supporters protested over the sacking of their councillor on allegations of being anti-2030.

The meeting where the Zanu PF members were supposed to get free fertliser was called off after supporters demanded answers on why their councillor, Brighton Mushekwa was issued with a prohibition order.

They said they can only accept the fertiliser distributed only by their councillor.

Mushekwa, who is ward 12 councillor, is among the over dozen party officials who have since appeared before the provincial disciplinary committee on allegations of opposing the 2030 agenda and supporting Chiwenga.

At a meeting held in Bikita last month, Provincial Affairs minister Ezra Chadzamira and his team from Masvingo openly accused Mushekwa of getting money from Chiwenge to mobilise party supporters to turn against Mnangagwa.

The disrupted meeting was attended by district coordinating chairperson, Taruona Chomunoda, and provincial executive member Simon Muchafa, who rose to fame when his audio recording attacking Chiwenge and retired army general Engelbert Rugeje was leaked in October.

Chomunoda demanded questions in writing when contacted for comment yesterday. He did not respond to any of the questions.

In the audio, Muchafa is heard saying he would not support anyone who doesn’t come from Masvingo to take over as president from Mnangagwa.

Delight Mandebvu, the provincial youth chairman, Joulshua Chamisa Ward 23 chairman, Joshua Dhewa (Zanu PF shadow councillor ward 23) also attended the meeting held at Chikukutu turn off on Tuesday.

“The chairman was addressing people when a group of supporters demanded an explanation on the sacking of Mushekwa,” a source who attended the meeting said.

“The supporters ordered that the fertiliser would not be distributed if their councillor was not there.

“They said they know the reason why their councillor was sacked and demanded that not even a single bag of fertilisers would be distributed by anyone else.”

The situation got worse when Chamunoda ordered the police to arrest the supporters, which saw the meeting being called off prematurely. Standard