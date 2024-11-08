STRANDED COPS SOAKED

Scores of police details were left stranded after heavy rains received on Wednesday this week destroyed their makeshift tent bases in Chipinge, leaving them with no place to operate from or sleep.
The heavy downpours received in different parts of Zimbabwe
this week destroyed the tents that serve as temporary bases in some areas,
where construction of permanent structures has not commenced.
Junior police officers pleaded with authorities to address
the issue urgently as the destruction has disrupted essential operations and
compromised their well-being.
NewsDay gathered that on Wednesday night, some police
officers in Chipinge district, Manicaland province and Masvingo province had to
spend the night struggling to find alternative accommodation after their tents
were either flooded or destroyed.
Junior officers blamed their superiors for the mishaps
saying they had taken long to replace the obsolete tents.
“We have had several inspections and each time, the bosses
notice that the tents need to be replaced, but they do not mention that when
they report back,” a police detail, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told
NewsDay.
“They report back that everything is fine yet it will be a
looming disaster when they see the old tents. We have been reduced to
vagrants.”
National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi
confirmed that some tents had been destroyed in Zimuto and the case is being
addressed. Newsday
0 comments:
Post a Comment