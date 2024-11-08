STRANDED COPS SOAKED



Scores of police

details were left stranded after heavy rains received on Wednesday this week destroyed their makeshift tent bases in Chipinge, leaving them with no place to operate from or sleep.

The heavy downpours received in different parts of Zimbabwe this week destroyed the tents that serve as temporary bases in some areas, where construction of permanent structures has not commenced.

Junior police officers pleaded with authorities to address the issue urgently as the destruction has disrupted essential operations and compromised their well-being.

NewsDay gathered that on Wednesday night, some police officers in Chipinge district, Manicaland province and Masvingo province had to spend the night struggling to find alternative accommodation after their tents were either flooded or destroyed.

Junior officers blamed their superiors for the mishaps saying they had taken long to replace the obsolete tents.

“We have had several inspections and each time, the bosses notice that the tents need to be replaced, but they do not mention that when they report back,” a police detail, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told NewsDay.

“They report back that everything is fine yet it will be a looming disaster when they see the old tents. We have been reduced to vagrants.”

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed that some tents had been destroyed in Zimuto and the case is being addressed. Newsday