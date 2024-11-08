INFLUENCERS : ZIMRA COMING TO GET YOU

Social media influencers are among those targeted by the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority for compliance with various tax regimes in the country.

Zimra announced that it would be conducting visits to assess compliance with all applicable tax heads in various sectors. The sectors targeted include accommodation, airlines, recreational activities, tourism intermediaries, food, beverages, MICE [meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions], hospitality and suppliers.

“Zimra is reminding all taxpayers with outstanding returns to submit without delay and all taxes to be paid in trading currency. All taxpayers with outstanding returns are reminded to submit them without further delay. Late submission of returns and late payment of tax attracts penalties, interest and prosecution.

“Returns should be completed in full and submitted on time, through the TaRMS system [Tax and Revenue Management System]. Payment for all taxes should be remitted in full, on time and in the currency of trade.”

In the accommodation sector, Zimra is targeting hotels, lodges, Air BnB, motels, camps, houseboats and guest houses, while airlines including international, domestic, local, private, private charters and helicopters will also not be spared.

Also targeted are travel agents, tour operators, shuttle services, online travel companies, car hire and destination management companies which are tourism intermediaries.