INFLUENCERS : ZIMRA COMING TO GET YOU

Social media influencers are among those targeted by the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority for compliance with various tax regimes in the country.
Zimra announced that it would be conducting visits to
assess compliance with all applicable tax heads in various sectors. The sectors
targeted include accommodation, airlines, recreational activities, tourism
intermediaries, food, beverages, MICE [meetings, incentives, conferences and
exhibitions], hospitality and suppliers.
“Zimra is reminding all taxpayers with outstanding returns
to submit without delay and all taxes to be paid in trading currency. All
taxpayers with outstanding returns are reminded to submit them without further
delay. Late submission of returns and late payment of tax attracts penalties,
interest and prosecution.
“Returns should be completed in full and submitted on time,
through the TaRMS system [Tax and Revenue Management System]. Payment for all
taxes should be remitted in full, on time and in the currency of trade.”
In the accommodation sector, Zimra is targeting hotels,
lodges, Air BnB, motels, camps, houseboats and guest houses, while airlines
including international, domestic, local, private, private charters and
helicopters will also not be spared.
Also targeted are travel agents, tour operators, shuttle
services, online travel companies, car hire and destination management
companies which are tourism intermediaries.
