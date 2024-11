𝐂𝐎𝐍𝐆𝐑𝐀𝐓𝐔𝐋𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐒 𝐏𝐑𝐄𝐒𝐈𝐃𝐄𝐍𝐓-𝐄𝐋𝐄𝐂𝐓 🇧🇼

Dumelang Bagaetsho, I hope you are all well. I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to the new President-Elect, Adv. @duma_boko, on his victory. pic.twitter.com/jqVRJpKtnc