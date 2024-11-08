MAN JAILED FOR RAPING HOOKER

A 30-YEAR-OLD man from Mbembesi, Umguza District, has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for raping a commercial sex worker.

Gracious Lamula, from Sojini Village, was convicted of rape by Bulawayo regional magistrate Mrs Dambudzo Malunga.

However, Lamula will serve an effective 15 years after three years of the sentence were suspended for five years on condition that he does not commit a similar offence within that period.

In passing the sentence, Mrs Malunga stated that the aggravating factors outweighed any mitigating circumstances.

“It is undisputed that the offender and the victim knew each other before the incident, as they had met in the bar and drank together. The victim clearly told the court that she did not consent to the sexual act, while the offender insisted that she had,” she said.

The magistrate said the courts have a duty to protect vulnerable members of society by imposing severe sentences on sexual predators.

“The offender raped a vulnerable member of society, and the court will impose a lengthy prison term to send a clear message that such crimes will not be tolerated. The offender will thus serve the prison term without the option of a fine,” she ruled.

Lamula, in his defence, claimed that the sexual encounter was consensual and alleged that the complainant falsely accused him because he had not paid her the extra money she demanded.

Prosecuting, Mr Owen Mugari told the court that on March 8, at around 10am, Lamula and the complainant were drinking beer together at Fingo Business Centre in Mbembesi when Lamula suggested they go to the Mbembesi Police Station canteen for sex.

“On their way, they approached a football pitch where Lamula pretended he needed to relieve himself and left the victim behind,” said Mr Mugari.

The court heard that Lamula then attacked the victim from behind, and tripped her to the ground. When the woman tried to scream, Lamula covered her mouth to muffle her cries before raping her. Chronicle