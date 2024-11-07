MAN FINDS WIFE IN BED WITH HIS FRIEND, BURNS HIM

A husband who found his friend in bed with his wife burnt him with a red hot iron several times on the thighs and buttocks. He later died from his injuries.
The woman’s husband, Thompson Tshuma, from Mangwe has
appeared before Bulawayo High Court Judge Justice Ngoni Nduna facing a charge
of murder. He was, however, convicted of
culpable homicide after trial and sentenced to three years’ imprisonment which
was wholly suspended for five years on condition of good behaviour.
B Metro reported that, Tshuma indicated that he never
intended to kill the victim, who was his friend.
“I am remorseful for my actions which were a result of the
spur of the moment. I was angry when l caught my friend sleeping with my wife
and what worsened the whole incident is that my friend was well aware of his
HIV status,” he said.
During the trial, the man’s wife admitted to having had an
affair with the deceased.
“On the day in question at around 6 am, my husband left
home saying that he was going to Matopo and would not return on the same day.
At around 12 pm, l got a call from the deceased. We had a chat and he requested
to come for a sleepover since my husband was away. l agreed.
“The deceased arrived at my house at around 9 pm and we
retired to bed. At around 10 pm, my husband returned home and knocked on the
door. He entered the house and found his friend standing behind the door
wearing boxers. The deceased was carrying a knobkerrie and my husband locked
the door and put the keys in his pocket,” she said.
The woman’s husband asked the deceased to explain why he
was in his bedroom with his wife, but he failed to justify his presence and the
confrontation turned physical. Ncube indicated that this led to a scuffle and
the deceased was overpowered by Tshuma.
“The deceased lifted his knobkerrie to attack Tshuma but he
managed to hold it and they wrestled,” she said.
After overpowering his adversary, Tshuma retrieved a
dehorning iron that was at the corner of their bedroom, went outside and locked
the door, with the pair inside. Tshuma proceeded to the fireplace, put the
dehorning iron on the fire to heat it and went back to the bedroom.
He then burnt his wife’s lover with the dehorning iron once
on the right leg, once on the right thigh, once on the humerus, once on top of
the sternum, once on the left arm and once on his back.
After inflicting pain on the victim, he opened the door and
the deceased drove to his home in Plumtree. When he arrived at his home, his
condition worsened and he was referred to Mpilo Hospital in Bulawayo. He was
hospitalised on 11 July 2017 and was discharged on 13 September but he remained
bedridden at his home. On 12 October 2017, his condition deteriorated at night
and he was taken to Plumtree District Hospital where he died before being
attended to by a doctor.
