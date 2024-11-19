MAFUME : WE WILL PROTRECT LAND BARONS VICTIMS

Harare mayor Jacob Mafume has revealed that the authorities at Town House were working with government to enforce demolition court orders in an orderly manner to protect residents who could have been duped by land barons.

Government last week described the demolitions as inhumane after Harare destroyed 30 houses in Ridgeview, Belvedere.

However, Mafume yesterday told NewsDay that the municipality was working hand-in-hand with the government which has since ordered Town House to stop demolitions.

“We are working with government on the court orders. Demolitions should be done in an orderly manner but at the same time we are saying people should be compliant with the country’s laws.

“We have people who have built houses where children are supposed to play. If we create a city like that, our children will not be happy.

“We have reported the land barons to police and we are waiting for their arrest. Yes, if there are those who get to be regularised, they should be cleared.”

Sources at Town House told NewsDay that there are 144 applicants which are set to be regularised according to some council resolutions.

One of the projects, Tafara Pay Schemes led by Everson Luni has complied with council by-laws for town planning purposes.

These include paying application fees, circulations, Zesa, surveying fees and Environment Management Agency and sewer costs.

It was heard in court recently that the scheme applied for regularisation and council accepted its application.

Harare City Council housing director Addmore Nhekairo testified in court saying the Tafara Extension Housing Scheme has been considered for regularisation.

There have been a fight over the scheme between Luni, Enock Zvidzai and one Makamba who wanted to take over the scheme.

The matter spilled into the courts and Luni won after it emerged that the other side wanted to apply for 100 stands alone.

Luni has been given a partial compliance certificate.

Meanwhile, council has passed a resolution for the regularisation of Mbare flats including in areas like Matapi with tenants getting them on zero deposit or an insignificant amount. Newsday