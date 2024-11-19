38 TEENAGERS ARRESTED FOR MURDER IN THREE MONTHS

Thirty eight teenagers aged 15 – 19 (37 males and a female) were arrested for murder whilst 30 more were arrested for attempted murder in the first quarter of 2024.

The statistics are contained in the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (Zimstat) 2024 first quarter Prison, Admissions and Discharges Statistics report.

The teens jailed during the period under review (1 074 males and 86 females) constitute 7.1% of the 16 180 inmates jailed from January – March 22, 2024.

Inmates aged 20- 24 comprised 22% on new admissions (3 326 males and 229 females), 25-29 made 21.7% (3 286 males and 230 females). Those in the 30 -34 age group contributed 17.8% (2 680 males and 197 females).

Youth in general constituted 50.8% (8 204) of inmates who entered the prison system.

The five prevalent crimes committed by teens are assaults during the period are assault (225 cases, 242 committed by males and 17 by females), rape (95 cases, 92 by males and three by females), robbery without firearm (105 cases, 100 by males and five by females), burglary (215 cases, 212 by females and three by females) and theft (331 cases, 291 by males and 40 by females). Twenty two were arrested for drug and substance abuse.

The number has slightly decreased from 8 926 during the same period in 2023. Youth constituted 71, 1% the 12 558 jailed inmates.

Many youth work as vendors and drug dealers dealing in dangerous drugs like crystal meth resulting in high crime prevalence. Masvingo Mirror